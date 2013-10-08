Behind-The-Scenes Look At LeBron James’ Heat Intro Video Resembles Final Scene In “Cobra”

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #Instagram
10.08.13 5 years ago

Maybe you’ve never seen the pivotal fight sequence between Sly Stallone‘s eponymous Marion “Cobra” Coretti and the murderous Night Slasher in the sunglasses-heavy Cobra. But the climactic scene of the 1986 film features a similar environment to the chains and spurting fire on the set of the new LeBron James introduction video for the Miami Heat.

Here’s behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot from the Heat’s IG account:

And here’s Cobra and Night Slasher fighting with knives and chain in a close approximation of the James video set [NSFW: language & violence]:

What do you think of ‘Bron’s new intro video?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James#Instagram
TAGSCOBRAinstagraminstagram videoLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATSly Stallone

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP