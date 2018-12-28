Getty Image

Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell squared off on Thursday night in Utah, and by the time the final horn sounded, Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers picked up a convincing 114-97 win over the Jazz. Of course, since Simmons and Mitchell played against one another, it gave basketball fans — ourselves included — the opportunity to look back on their hotly-contested race for the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year award.

There’s just one issue: Simmons doesn’t think the race was all that hotly contested. Despite the fact that there was a ton of chatter surrounding the two, Simmons dismissed the notion that there was a race for the award, something he made abundantly clear after the game.

“It wasn’t a f*cking race,” Simmons said to Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. “You saw the votes, right? … Did you see the votes? So what’s the question?”