Ben Simmons On The 2018 Rookie Of The Year Voting: ‘It Wasn’t A F*cking Race’

12.28.18 46 mins ago

Getty Image

Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell squared off on Thursday night in Utah, and by the time the final horn sounded, Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers picked up a convincing 114-97 win over the Jazz. Of course, since Simmons and Mitchell played against one another, it gave basketball fans — ourselves included — the opportunity to look back on their hotly-contested race for the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year award.

There’s just one issue: Simmons doesn’t think the race was all that hotly contested. Despite the fact that there was a ton of chatter surrounding the two, Simmons dismissed the notion that there was a race for the award, something he made abundantly clear after the game.

“It wasn’t a f*cking race,” Simmons said to Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. “You saw the votes, right? … Did you see the votes? So what’s the question?”

