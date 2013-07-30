Benjamin “Ossie” Schectman, the First Player to Score an NBA Basket, Has Passed Away

07.30.13 5 years ago

On November 1, 1946, Benjamin “Ossie” Schectman, recorded the first ever basket in the first Basketball Association of America (BAA) game between his New York Knickbockers and the Toronto Huskies. Three years later, the BAA became the NBA, and Ossie is credited with having scored the very first bucket. Today, he passed away at the age of 94.

Charley Rosen of ESPN wrote an excellent profile of Schectman for ESPN’s old Page 2 where Ossie informs Rosen towards the end of their interview, “Believe me, the golden years are terrific as long as it’s game time.” We couldn’t agree more.

Here is Ossie’s first basket for the then-fledgling league:

One of the game’s originals will certainly be missed.

Do you remember any other players from the old BAA?

