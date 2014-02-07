Video: Best In-Game Slams By 2014 Dunk Contest Invitees

#Paul George
02.07.14
The competitors in the 2014 NBA Dunk Contest have been revealed, and there are some well-known names included in this year’s remodeled affair. This year’s contest has already shattered expectations after previous iterations were ignored by the league’s top stars. So lets take a look at some of the best in-game dunks from All-Stars, Paul George, Damian Lillard and John Wall and fellow high-flyers, defending dunk champ Terrence Ross, second-year Warriors wing Harrison Barnes and Kings rookie Ben McLemore.

PAUL GEORGE

Before we show you Paul George’s best dunks, we thought we should pass along this delightfully hyperbolic nugget from George’s teammate Roy Hibbert:

TERRENCE ROSS

While T-Ross is the defending dunk champ, and dropped a career-high 51 points for the Raptors earlier this season, he’s probably not on many short lists to repeat as champion. But he’s probably the most dogged dunker in the field showing off a sick eastbay dunk a week ago before showcasing his dunk contest training regime yesterday:

Regardless of whether he’s favored, the young man can definitely fly:

BEN MCLEMORE

Kings rookie Ben McLemore first impressed us with his aerial abilities at the rookie photoshoot, but he didn’t stop there. We’ve seen a number of gorgeous in- and out-of-game jams in just half of his first NBA season.

Click to see the best jams by the final three dunk contest competitors…

