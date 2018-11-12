YouTube

Grant Hill has done a lot of things beyond his NBA playing career. But one of the more curious things he’s done is appear in Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ music video. And now we know how that cameo came about.

The video, if you do not recall, features a bunch of “ordinary people” like police officers and, uh, people on the streets of Chicago and New York City, singing the lyrics to the song. It also features celebrities and, you know, rock stars like Gene Simmons. Wayne Gretzky is in it. Kid Rock is there, too. So is the Teutel patriarch from Orange County Choppers. It’s kind of weird and, looking back, aggressively 2006.

Anyway, Grant Hill shows up at the 1:48 mark, signing a basketball and singing lyrics about signing autographs after Chuck Liddel sang about beating up “assholes.” At the time, it seemed like a weird spot for him. And on a Turner sports podcast with Howard Beck, the origin story of that appearance.