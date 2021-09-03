NBA players are extremely into Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. The album, his first since 2018, has been in the works for years, and the early returns from people in the Association could not be more positive.

One player managed to get a little closer to the project than anyone else. Kawhi Leonard, who famously brought an NBA championship to Drake’s beloved Toronto Raptors before heading to Los Angeles to play for the Clippers, had a cameo in the video for Way 2 Sexy alongside Future and Young Thug, who both have have features on the track.

Drake put Kawhi Leonard in his “Way 2 Sexy” music video 🥀 pic.twitter.com/AsOEjzsp4b — SAINT (@saint) September 3, 2021

Leonard loves music, as evidenced by his recent Culture Jam project, but it was still a surprise to see him pop up in a music video where he dances alongside Drake, Future, and Young Thug in all-white outfits. Between that and the fact that he just stood there, vibes absolutely immaculate, and seemed to have a terrific time, basketball fans took to Twitter and had some fun.

KAWHI LEONARD LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/HW86KIuvLQ — Rayyanflow ⁶𓅓 (@OTFRayyan) September 3, 2021

Nah Kawhi the GOAT for this 😂 pic.twitter.com/fpBV0sNFjX — Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) September 3, 2021

Drake: “Just be yourself on camera” Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/CuXaDmbdiq — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@TheSASBurner) September 3, 2021

Kawhi gonna retire and just disappear and no one is gonna see him again. Dude gonna have someone hold a phone up to the mic while he calls in his hall of fame speech while he playing scrabble with his family on a vacation in Boulder Colorado — Noah Terranova (@TerranovaNoah) September 3, 2021

This would’ve been on every billboard and IG account in Toronto if Kawhi had stayed. pic.twitter.com/RK6gbpbsZ7 — Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) September 3, 2021

Kawhi has only ever left the house to see niagara falls, to do Serge's cooking show and Drake's music video hes a raptor for life — William Lou (@william_lou) September 3, 2021

“My mans Kawhi think you cute. He’s over there” pic.twitter.com/kMjDEm4k3n — kyle (@knicks_tape99) September 3, 2021

fred vanvleet and kawhi leonard after beating the bucks in six: pic.twitter.com/AsAX7Bs4t9 — alex (@steven_lebron) September 3, 2021

Kawhi dancing to way 2 sexy LMFAOOOOOpic.twitter.com/jRiFTiZqJ4 — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) September 3, 2021

Everything that Kawhi does is hilarious 😂😭😂😭

pic.twitter.com/kqHQljIr4b — TYE (@WhosTYE) September 3, 2021

Kawhi Leonard doing Backstreet Boys choreography. Never thought I would see the day. — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) September 3, 2021

DRAKE HAS KAWHI IN THE WAY 2 SEXY VIDEO DANCING LIKE A BACKSTREET BOY I’M CRYING pic.twitter.com/QAuj8iRmoz — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) September 3, 2021

my main takeaway from 'certified lover boy' is to never get over kawhi leaving toronto and to continue tweeting about it — alex (@steven_lebron) September 3, 2021

Dude got Kawhi doing Boyz II Men choreography on a repaired ACL. Major flex… — m.b.d.n. (@Deen8) September 3, 2021

While this is his only appearance on anything related to the album, it’s not the only time he’s mentioned. Drake name drops Leonard on The Remorse, making 100 percent clear that he (like every Raptors fan, really) wouldn’t hate it if Leonard ever decided to leave L.A. and come back to the 6.

Drake on The Remorse: 'can't picture being a hubby, finger too stubby to fit a ring on, unless Kawhi wanna run it back, other than that the strings will be unattached' pic.twitter.com/7M19lcyQpp — Raptors Region 🏀 (@raptorsRGN) September 3, 2021

Leonard just signed a max extension with the Clippers, but hey, maybe the time will be right for a reunion in a few years.