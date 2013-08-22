Best of NBA Instagram: LeBron James In Retro Dr. J Uniform & Nate Robinson Dunk Cam Interview

Perhaps because he lumped Julius “Dr. J” Erving in with Michael Jordan and Larry Bird as his three all-time greatest basketball players, LeBron James felt compelled to dress up as a retro Doc yesterday.

While we applaud James’ homage to the Doctor’s hair, No. 6 jersey and for having the good humor to show a little leg in the short shorts that were also a staple of the 70’s game, his dancing leaves a lot to be desired. James is usually a fashion-setter on IG, but we don’t think the short shorts are coming back.

Nate Robinson doesn’t do any dancing, but he does dunk on a reporter in Taiwan as part of his “Dunk Cam” series of Instagram Videos. Nate’s been killing it on IG as he travels the world for Basketball Without Borders.

Upload your best new #randomcrossover or #dunkcam IG videos, and Nate will pick someone to win an autographed jersey from the new Nugget.

What do you think?

