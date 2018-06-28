The BIG3 Will Allow Players To Use CBD For Medical Purposes

Getty Image

The topic of medical marijuana has been gaining traction in the world of professional sports in recent years, particularly in light of the opioid crisis in the U.S. Nonetheless, it remains on the banned substances list in each of the four major American sports.

The conventional wisdom, however, has been changing rapidly on this front. Medical marijuana is now legal in 30 states, and the cannabidiol oil (CBD) that is derived from marijuana, but has none of the psychoactive effects of THC, is now in widespread use for a variety of ailments.

It’s gaining so much momentum, in fact, that on Wednesday, the FDA approved the first CBD medicine that will be used to treat epilepsy. Though the major sports institutions will surely be slow to catch on, Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league is helping lead the charge by allowing its players to use CBD for medical purposes this season.