Getty Image

The BIG3 is entering its final week of the season, with the championship game set for Friday night in Brooklyn. While Power and 3’s Company will square off for the chance to be the second BIG3 champs, the talk of the BIG3 of late has been about their third season in 2019.

It’s no secret that Ice Cube and company want to bring in more former NBA stars and elevate the league’s profile. The BIG3 hopes to woo some legit marquee names for their third season, with Ice Cube having mentioned a number of targets for next year, none bigger than Kobe Bryant.

Cube has been relentless in his quest to bring the Black Mamba to the BIG3, but Kobe has shut him down every time. That won’t stop him from trying, but few have thought Kobe joining the league was realistic. And then came Tuesday’s conference call featuring Ice Cube and league co-owner Jeff Kwatinetz.