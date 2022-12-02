The Inside The NBA crew comprised of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley have all but mastered the sports studio show. Like any studio show, they provide insightful commentary on the league and where it’s going, but their comedy separates them from everything else on TV.

The show is just a good hang; it’s a reason to stay up way past midnight for no good reason. So much so that we listed the 10 funniest moments from Inside The NBA. Even comedian Bill Hader, who made his name on Saturday Day Night Live, thinks the show is a riot. Hader appeared on The Steam Room and revealed that other comedians who aren’t even basketball fans share clips of Ernie and the gang.

"I have friends who are in comedy who aren’t even basketball fans, and they’ll send me clips of your guys’ show.” Bill Hader talks funniest clips from Inside the NBA on #TheSteamRoom➡️ https://t.co/MWWXPnpvVF pic.twitter.com/JGrK7IzhbU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 2, 2022

The Inside crew has a special familial quality to their comedy that makes you feel like you’re in someone else’s living room. They’re the group of kids that would never be allowed to sit next to each other in a classroom. Where else can you hear Shaq, one of the most famous people on the planet, argue that filling your gas tank when it goes to half a tank is cheaper in the long run than letting it go to empty?

It’s a special kind of comedy that can even make the professionals laugh too.