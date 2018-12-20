Getty Image

While the Lakers have Jack Nicholson as their most famous, die-hard fan in Hollywood, the Clippers have Billy Crystal. The comedian and actor has been a regular courtside for Clippers games since 1985, which is an exceptionally long time to have been watching Clippers basketball.

One of the few people that’s watched the Clippers more than Crystal is longtime play-by-play announcer Ralph Lawler, who is set to retire this season after 40 years doing Clippers games. In January, Crystal and Lawler will join forces to call a game together on Fox Sports Prime Ticket when the Clippers face the Lakers on January 31, as reported by Variety.

Crystal spoke with Variety and said he’s a bit nervous because he wants to be funny, but not distract from the game. Most importantly, he just wants to honor Lawler, who’s been a fixture as the voice of the Clippers.

“It’s going to be a real honor to sit with him and do this game,” Crystal said. “And hopefully it goes well. Who knows? I may have a new career.”

The comedic legend won’t be the only special guest on Clippers broadcasts in 2019, as Mike Fratello and Hubie Brown are also scheduled to sit in as color analysts next to Lawler for the stretch run.