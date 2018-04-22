Getty Image

If you’re familiar with the NBA and their relationship with the referees, you already know that NBA players never believe they committed a foul ever. Jockeying for foul calls through the media and during the games has become a spectator sport in itself.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’re facing an uphill climb after Saturday night’s loss to the Utah Jazz, going down 2-1 in their 1st round matchup. What makes it worse is that starting center Steven Adams is only averaging 28 minutes per game in the series, which is down from his season average of 32.