Blake Griffin and the Amazing Dunk That Wasn’t

If you watched this live, it was one of those slow-developing plays where you could see what’s coming … and when it really started to unfold, you found yourself unconsciously getting up out of your seat in anticipation of one of the greatest dunks you were ever going to see. The setup was perfect – a hotly contested game, a frustrated Blake Griffin, and the Clips running a poorly-defended pick-and-roll with Blake charging down the lane.

The only thing standing in his way? 6-11 Marcin Gortat valiantly stepping up to take a charge/gamble with his life. Gortat got position, took the charge, and the refs hit Griffin with his sixth foul and then a technical after his protest saw him taking the ball and sprinting to half-court in disbelief.

To see what almost was …

Marcin’s post-game quote about his bravery/stupidity was priceless: “I was just standing there, and I hoped he wasn’t going to crush my face.”