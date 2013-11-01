Blake Griffin With Back-To-Back-To-Back Alley-Oops From Chris Paul

Chris Paul just connected with Blake Griffin on three consecutive alley-oops, and our neighbors are banging on the wall to get me to shut up. Twitter is busy trying to come up with things that work with lob, and Kevin Harlan‘s voice reached an orgasmic flutter. This game has been fantastic.

The Warriors are down by double digits and CP3 is playing out of his mind, but Stephen Curry has nine three-pointers â€” on his last one he was also fouled â€” and we’ve still got more than half of the fourth to play. This is going to be fun.

