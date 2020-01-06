Things haven’t gone according to plan for Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons this season, and now that season may be coming to an end for the star forward. Griffin’s nagging left knee injury may requre a procedure that would cut short what’s been a frustrating campaign for Griffin according to one media report released on Monday.

According to a report from Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, Griffin will see a specialist and is considering another knee surgery, which would end his 2019-20 campaign with the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin will visit a specialist this week because of his ailing left knee and season-ending surgery is being considered, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The six-time All-Star will be evaluated by a specialist in Los Angeles at some point this week, sources said.

Griffin already went under the knife on the same knee in the offseason, but troubles with his left knee have limited his time on the floor for the Pistons this season. He’s played in just 18 games, and the Pistons have struggled in his absence. Many other players on the team have endured injuries as well, and though Pistons coach Dwayne Casey has praised his team’s fight this year has been a significant struggle to stay in a competitive Eastern Conference playoff race.

dwane casey on team’s resilience thru injuries: “the fight and disposition we came out with — we’re down seven guys with tony [snell] out — again i like that part but you know you don’t get awards for participation in our league so we’ve got to learn from it and continue to grow” — martin rickman (@martinrickman) January 6, 2020

A disappointing 13-24 record puts them just three games out of the eighth place spot in the conference, but missing Griffin the rest of the year and other factors apparently have the Pistons weighing another retooling, including a potential trade of Andre Drummond.