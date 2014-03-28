Blake Griffin’s Lob For The Dazzling DJ Dunk

#Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin #GIFs
03.28.14 4 years ago

It’s become commonplace to see Blake Griffin on the receiving end of a towering alley-oop slam any time the Clippers get out in transition. A lot less frequently, we see Griffin actually leading the fast-break and lobbing the alley-oop himself. In the case of Thursday night’s 109-103 win in Dallas, Griffin found DeAndre Jordan, and the results were pretty spectacular.

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Blake Griffin#GIFs
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINdallas mavericksDEANDRE JORDANDimeMaggifsLos Angeles Clippers

