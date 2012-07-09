Blake Griffin Destroyed The Rim With Two Dunks At Team USA Practice

07.09.12

Blake Griffin made the Team USA squad on Saturday night, but not before he decided to show off his ridiculous leaping/dunking ability. The first dunk, which is particularly thunderous, comes off a toss off the back wall of the gym. Griffin corrals it with one hand, then nearly breaks the rim with sheer power.

The second is more retro, with Griffin pulling off the JR Rider “East Bay Funk” dunk.

