Blake Griffin flirts with 50 points; Kevin Garnett is back for Boston

Blake Griffin rules the entire universe. At least it seems that way. Blake’s NBA takeover gained even more momentum after his Martin Luther King Day performance that was arguably the best of any player in the League this season. Dumping a career-high 47 points (19-24 FG, 9-11 FT) on the Pacers, Blake led the Clippers to their fifth straight home win and probably secured his spot in the All-Star Game … In the first quarter, Blake had three and-ones. In the second, he scored seven straight points during a crucial L.A. run. In the fourth, he commanded the ball and turned a slim lead into a sizable one while beasting Jeff Foster with hook shots, up-and-unders, spinning layups, offensive boards and jumpers from the wing. After Griffin (14 rebs) grabbed his own miss and muscled in another and-one to put him over the big 4-0, he went to the line as Clippers fans were chanting “M-V-P!” … On one of L.A.’s last possessions, Blake was sitting on 47 and the crowd wanted him to gun for 50. The Clips ran a pick-and-pop where the Pacers left Blake wide open at the top of the arc, but Baron Davis ignored him to jack up his own jumper … It’s tough to blame them after so many years of so many losses, but the Clippers announcers are pretty damn smug whenever their team is winning. The Pacers were down seven in the final seconds and called a timeout, to which one L.A. announcer huffed, “I guess they’re working on a seven-point play.” … Mike Breen’s mid-game assertion that Steve Nash should be “in the argument as the best shooter in the history of the NBA” looked smart as a MF’er later on when Nash beat the Knicks with not just his shot, but the threat of his shot. Nash (15 pts, 11 asts) hit the go-ahead trey midway through the fourth quarter — after which Phoenix never trailed — then turned the final minute into a chess match where the Knicks were doing all they could not to put Nash on the free-throw line. One time the Knicks let Nash run coast-to-coast, and when he kicked it out to Jared Dudley, J-Dud called timeout so he wouldn’t get fouled. Eventually the Knicks ran out of time … Vince Carter had his best game of the year, dropping 29 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Vince’s wide-open corner three late in the fourth took a big chunk of New York’s heart, and as Clyde Frazier put it: “The Knicks now with the Swiss Cheese defense. Carter likes cheese.” … In the NBA Coaching Staff 3-on-3 Tournament (coming as soon as we can arrange it), the Suns wouldn’t do bad with Dan Majerle, Bill Cartwright and Alvin Gentry. The Knicks have size and youth, though, with Mike D’Antoni, Herb Williams and Eddy Curry. Oh wait, Curry’s a player? …Read More>>
Celts looking much better with KG back.. Dwight will not post that kind of numbers once Perk guards him come playoff time.
I’m not surprised Blake didn’t get 50. I figured Baron or another guard was going to look Blake off ala Dwight Howard eventually even though he was on. Blake’s going to be even better next season since he lives in the gym and will have an idea about what to work on.
If Blake develop that Tim Duncan Kiss of the glass shot the he was making yesterday he will be unstoppable.
D Rose minus booze and Noah is still balling out of his mind. Hate if you want this kid is a true leader that works his ass off to get better every year. Rose and Blake are two of the hardest working cats around and its gonna be fun watching them develop over the years
Griffin is MUST WATCH when ever he plays now. Cant believe I actually look forward to clippers games, I dont think anyone would have imagined saying that before..
Was I only one screaming “give him the ball” in that final possession? C’mon people, he was so close to 50, first one this season. And Tyler Hansbrough shouldn’t made that jump shot over Blake at beginning…he was on fire after that.
Eh, good ol times from NCAA. I remember back then people were seriously thinking Tyler will have better NBA career, lol.
And DRose is MVP. For real.
This is crazy but Blake will be a Laker when his Rookie contract is up.
28-6 (or smthing like that) on 10-12 (or smthing like that) shooting by halftime. shit.
Did anyone actually think he was gonna be this food?
Did anyone actually think he was gonna be this good?
No he won’t
Lolz, Blake is soooo good. He is like the God/Allah/whatever of basketball. He already won the dunk contest even when its not started yet. He is a monster, alien, out of this world. He is a gift to us basketball watchers. He will break every record in the NBA. Blake dunk on everyone and he can dunk in all kinds of way. GOAT!!!
Yup… I did. Sometime in the preseason I posted on Dime that he will be the runaway Rookie of the Year. Dude just has all the tools and the work ethic to be denied.
Wow no mention Vinces 20,000 pt mark, As much of those pts we seen in his dunks he graced us with, how could that not be mentioned..Dime ya kinda slippin..VC- Most Underated Superstar Ever…Dude never lived up to the hype sorta speak, but in his own right made his own Hype…Congrats VC…
Clippers>>>>Lakers in terms of entertainment.
NO way is Blake a Laker, why give up on such a young team when they would probably be rounding into form?
But dude is something special though, must watch basketball now as well as a future all-star lock.
Man I love the NBA
Yall are forgetting who owns the Clippers and thats Sterling. he will continue to bring money to the Clips and sterling will still try to lowball him when its contract time. Blake griffin and the rest of the Clips are balling and they feed off of him. the coach is gonna have to fight to keep his team together
Vine got his 20,000 point and did it in style.
Anybody see LA go for 37 and 12. he is making a real argument for the All-star team but Blake and Love are his challenges….
Hey Dime, yall need to do articles on players are borderline allstars and make an argument on who should make it (Felton, Love, LA, Boozer, Granger,Randolph, Gay, West, Monta, Martin, Scola)
BTW tell me ya’ll didn’t see KG go after Bass AND Dwight. Man as much as his punk moves sometimes irritate me, I gained a lot of respect seeing him do that. That game clinching steal was the icing on the cake.
Hate that the Knicks lost to the Suns, but defense just isn’t a Dantoni thing. At least we make the playoffs again. The summer should be amazing for the Knicks though. I know it’s too soon to talk about that in the middle of one of the most amazing seasons ever. Great stuff Dime and I agree on the borderline articles on guys who should be All Stars, then again just a really dope article on K Love would work in that sense. Also from my San Diego coaching days, Chase Buddinger should be in the dunk contest this year. You have to remember the guy could have been a beach volleyball professional. Ridiculous hops.
Clippers should be named LOS ANGELES BLAKERS!!!
congrats VC for hitting that 20k
really hope KG will bust his knee again ahahaha too tired of him..
The future on of the NBA is looking bright…..Rose, Durant, Griffin, Westbrook, Wall(hopefully stays healthy). Looking forward to watching these guys develop and content for championships. The thing I like most is they all do most of their talking on the court.
Man, Dime, a 3 on 3 NBA coaches tournament these days would be awesome. Pretty much every team could put together a nice squad, with typical formula of 1 one youngish journeyman guy still in shape, 1 pretty out-of-shape 50 yr. old or so big man, and 1 50+ yr old former big-time league scorer.
Are we really gonna have the Blake Griffin will be a Laker prediction every day for the rest of his career? The only thing I hope Griffin does for a Laker is send one to the bench (Gasol) when BG starts over him in the All Star game THIS season.
I think it’s more likely Griffin will sign with the OKC Thunder when he has the chance. Why not form a “Big Three” with Durant and Westbrook?
How will Sterling jack this whole thing up? It’ll happen.
How is Nash 36? The Dick Clark of the NBA, and his run down the sidelines against 3 Knicks was insane. He’d get more assists if guys could finish, mostly Gortat is not a finisher.
I’ve torn both my ACLs but just tore my meniscus in half, andybody go through that and how was playing ball after surgery?
Everything I’m seeing is saying to stay away from “hard” sports like basketball, football, and even running. Not liking that.
@AB – Ha Ha I was going to say that tongue in cheek, are you being for real?
So all players need to form their Big 3! Like I said in 2 years 8 teams with all the All Stars and the rest just suck. Great product.
Whats great about Griffin (apart from the ridiculous dunks on a nightly basis) is that the guy just doesnt who the opponant is. Theres no smiling, laughing or joking. He is just out to humiliate you no matter who you are. Its refreshing.
Also whats up with durant, was supposed to take the spotlight from LeHeat and Kobe but has somewhat disappeared.
@Claw — That’s how it is. Fans/media care WAY more about “winning on your own” and “legacy” than players. The players know you don’t win a title without a loaded team, and don’t care if that team is formed via free agency or trades or the draft.
How do you think these guys pick colleges when they’re coming out of high school? They want to play on the best team possible (where they’ll still get PT) and ideally play with guys they like. If everybody wanted to win solo, you’d see McDonald’s All-Americans committing to Cal State Fullerton instead of UCLA.
Once again AB most people had a problem with the WAY (The 1 hour TV show) and the whole douche thing he was rocking not the actuall choice to leave. I respect his choice to want to win.
But BG in OKC would be hella sick though
Durante leads the league in scoring, he just does it so easily that no one notices, besides Westbrook is killin it kinda taking away from Durants shine
@Stunna — I know a lot of people have more of a problem with “The Decision” than the decision, but I still hear a lot of “LeBron took the easy way out,” “Jordan wouldn’t have left to play with Magic,” and “LeBron gave up his chance to be the best player ever by joining Wade’s team” nonsense.
Each player is different, If ALL players cared about winning and championships then theyd keep switching to the best situation. A player like Kobe care about winning AND his Legacy (he wants to be known as the best). Maybe the “Big 3” did it for winning. Most of the Players are out for the money, Example Amare at the time did the Knicks provide the best opportunity for him to win? Whyy did he leave, GUARANTEED money.
Regarding High Schoolers, I think that is not the best example, theres a multidude of reasons they go where they go, but we all know again there is one factor that remain, “How can i get the most money?”
I know this may sound cynical but its the way of the world
Still trying to figure out the high school to college angle, how does that even compare?
And yes Lebron took the easy way out, he had to carry a franchise and city and that’s alot of pressure. Doesn’t have to do that in Miami. He can actually play the villan role, but needs to fully accept that role not come back later and say he didn’t say karma is a bitch to Gilbert and the Cavs. Say Hell yeah I said it, you guys ain’t shit without me!
This would be like old school WWF, Lebron could be like the “bad” Hulk Hogan. Develop that deep voice like Randy Macho Man Savage, that would be awesome!
@ AB: “How do you think these guys pick colleges when they’re coming out of high school? They want to play on the best team possible (where they’ll still get PT) and ideally play with guys they like. If everybody wanted to win solo, you’d see McDonald’s All-Americans committing to Cal State Fullerton instead of UCLA.”
Surprise, surpise… I completely disagree. There are a number factors that go into a decision. Proximity to home, the program’s history, when the school began recruiting that player and the biggest one, coaching. That’s why the majority of the blue chips go to just a handful of schools… because there’s only a handful of top-tier coaches. Don’t try to paint a picture like these kids are just looking for the stacked teams to play for because that’s nowhere near the truth. Your assumptions make it seem like the kid is making the decision by themselves and the parents(or legal guardian in some cases) have ZERO input. Come on bro, i’m sure even you know the parents are helping them through the process… and you can bet your life that the parents’ aren’t asking the kid, “Which school has the best players so you can win a National Championship.”
So im watching the game last night and i just have on question..
What the fuck IS Russel Westbrook?? He looks like Barry Sanders mixed with gizmo on mega metabolic steroids and sprinkle in some Wilt genes.. i mean dude at a point was going to the rack on 4 people EVERY TRIP DOWN THE COURT..
And we aint talkin bullin through people.. we talkin
dribble right crossover to the left
Split the double team
Get to the spot before the defenders (and thats RIDICULOUS seeing they were ALREADY under the basket)
and EXPLODE.. and i mean EXPLODE
Oh and fuck the foul lets just finish..
Dude is a fuckin freak of nature.. Rose aint got his size, Griffin aint got his speed and Lebron aint got his change of direction..
Dude is the best athlete in the NBA to me..
Boris Diaw trip-doub?!?
Wade already won a championship, and he’s an established All Star, MVP caliber player on his original team. Yes its his team. Your argument is because Lebron shoots or scores more it’s his?
In Phoenix when Amare has always led the team in scoring and rebounding its always been Nash’s team with Grant Hill 2nd in command. Its not always the highest scorer but the actual leader of the team. That is why I like the Amare move, he could now become a leader who everybody looks to and he’s elevated his game.
Tough tough loss to Boston, but hey,I still aint crying. That was entertaining shit.
Only thing im going to touch in this Heat debate is
When DWade takes the Alpha Male lead they beat good teams..
When Lebron takes the Alpha Male role they can only beat mediocre teams..
But thats been Lebrons whole career.. SMASH the weak teams and lose the elite teams.. Unless your the 06 Pistons who will watch someone go off for 20+ points and not even ATTEMPT to double the man.. just sayin lol
why is it that no one have given BG a decent monicker.. He deserves one already..
I heard the Clipper announcers trying to push Dunk Porn. Lol. Funny, wack. What’s with Clipper announcer and their fixation with porn?? First Bad Porn, and now Dunk Porn??
Melo rumor: At Melo’s wedding Lebron told Melo he needed to team up with “Stoud” and take over NY.
My question: If you are offered advice by Lebron do you take it? (keeping in mind his decision making process the last year)
@Claw — LeBron was worth over $100 million before he turned 19 years old. So yes, I would take his advice. (And actually, I heard it was Chris Paul who said he, Melo and STAT would team up.)
I like Rose & the trple double, but I wouldn’t exactly call 7/20 shooting, BALLING by Rose? What’s that 35-36% shooting? And from what I can see, Memphis just didn’t come to play. Good win gor Chicago though.
Lebron & Wade are 1 & 2 in PERS today. Wade has got the killer instinct and the best athlete with the ball in the NBA.
@Heres the deal – So advice should be gauged by your talent level?
I hear what you are saying Warren Buffet but you can’t even dunk, I’m taking my financial talents to Lebron.
Here is the link, Lebron said to Melo to take his talents to NY:
[www.cbssports.com]
@ lakeshow, i see your point…Lebron has been caught front running so to speak.
but hasn’t he also dropped a triple double on your elite lakers during xmas day?
to be more on point, i’ve seen him dominate in the flashy stadiums (LA, NY). He loves being the spotlight but doesn’t have the killer mode like MJ did. He just wants to be amazing.
yea yea yea lol
Lebron is a fool if he told Melo “take his talents to NY” literally. I know he want’s to justify his move to Miami. But that would just be plain stupid to take Melo out the West and put him in the East. Is he stupid?
I know all the Western Conference stars want to come home/back east; but C’mon!??
Now, I’m not one of those persistent critics of Lebron. But I can understand why he’s so easy to take shots at, with his big un-smart mouth!
so now Blake and Kevin Love are going to be lakers? why not Rose and Westbrook too. Hell lets throw in durant and have a super team. Because that’s what hot.
Are laker fans that scared that they are already trying to steal talent from other teams before they even lose their own talent?
What is going to happen after Phil leaves this year? Phil can’t even control Kobe so what coach is going to try and keep him from shooting his team out of games? hahaa it’s going to be funny on these boards to see what happens when Phil leaves LA. Maybe they go get coach K!
@SAC – He didn’t say that, I just put that in for effect. He just said he should hook up with Stoud in NY and form his own big 3 if he wanted to beat him.
Jason Richardson played arguably the worst defense i have ever seen against the celtics. I kept wondering what the hell he was doing every single crunch time position