Blake Griffin flirts with 50 points; Kevin Garnett is back for Boston

rules the entire universe. At least it seems that way. Blake’s NBA takeover gained even more momentum after his Martin Luther King Day performance that was arguably the best of any player in the League this season. Dumping a career-high 47 points (19-24 FG, 9-11 FT) on the Pacers, Blake led the Clippers to their fifth straight home win and probably secured his spot in the All-Star Game … In the first quarter, Blake had three and-ones. In the second, he scored seven straight points during a crucial L.A. run. In the fourth, he commanded the ball and turned a slim lead into a sizable one while beastingwith hook shots, up-and-unders, spinning layups, offensive boards and jumpers from the wing. After Griffin (14 rebs) grabbed his own miss and muscled in another and-one to put him over the big 4-0, he went to the line as Clippers fans were chanting “M-V-P!” … On one of L.A.’s last possessions, Blake was sitting on 47 and the crowd wanted him to gun for 50. The Clips ran a pick-and-pop where the Pacers left Blake wide open at the top of the arc, butignored him to jack up his own jumper … It’s tough to blame them after so many years of so many losses, but the Clippers announcers are pretty damn smug whenever their team is winning. The Pacers were down seven in the final seconds and called a timeout, to which one L.A. announcer huffed, “I guess they’re working on a seven-point play.” … Mike Breen’s mid-game assertion thatshould be “in the argument as the best shooter in the history of the NBA” looked smart as a MF’er later on when Nash beat the Knicks with not just his shot, but the threat of his shot. Nash (15 pts, 11 asts) hit the go-ahead trey midway through the fourth quarter — after which Phoenix never trailed — then turned the final minute into a chess match where the Knicks were doing all they could not to put Nash on the free-throw line. One time the Knicks let Nash run coast-to-coast, and when he kicked it out to, J-Dud called timeout so he wouldn’t get fouled. Eventually the Knicks ran out of time …had his best game of the year, dropping 29 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Vince’s wide-open corner three late in the fourth took a big chunk of New York’s heart, and asput it: “The Knicks now with the Swiss Cheese defense. Carter likes cheese.” … In the NBA Coaching Staff 3-on-3 Tournament (coming as soon as we can arrange it), the Suns wouldn’t do bad withand. The Knicks have size and youth, though, withand. Oh wait, Curry’s a player? … Read More>>