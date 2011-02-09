Blake Griffin: “God, I Really Am Compulsive!”

If you didn’t get a chance to read Peter Vecsey’s article on Blake Griffin in today’s New York Post, you should take some time to do so. Amongst other things, the most interesting nugget is that Blake wanted to be a Green Beret following the Oklahoma City bombing, and that’s where his compulsions began – even though he claims he is “not OCD.”

“I can’t leave a hotel room without emptying the trash basket and making the bed,” Blake confessed. “And when I check into the room, I arrange my stuff the same way every time. I’m not superstitious, but I’m definitely into a routine. I take the little waters [glommed from the charter] and line ’em up on the bureau. I put my headphones in a certain spot, my charger by the phone, the key card by the TV, fold my clothes and hang up the ones I’m going to wear that night. “God, I really am compulsive! It’s hitting me right now!”

As Vecsey notes, “Who attains greatness that isn’t compulsive?”

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.