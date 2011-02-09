Blake Griffin: “God, I Really Am Compulsive!”

If you didn’t get a chance to read Peter Vecsey’s article on Blake Griffin in today’s New York Post, you should take some time to do so. Amongst other things, the most interesting nugget is that Blake wanted to be a Green Beret following the Oklahoma City bombing, and that’s where his compulsions began – even though he claims he is “not OCD.”
“I can’t leave a hotel room without emptying the trash basket and making the bed,” Blake confessed. “And when I check into the room, I arrange my stuff the same way every time. I’m not superstitious, but I’m definitely into a routine. I take the little waters [glommed from the charter] and line ’em up on the bureau. I put my headphones in a certain spot, my charger by the phone, the key card by the TV, fold my clothes and hang up the ones I’m going to wear that night.
“God, I really am compulsive! It’s hitting me right now!”
As Vecsey notes, “Who attains greatness that isn’t compulsive?”
What do you think?
What any team would give to have this guy on their team! Can anyone imagine what it would be like to have Durant and Griffin running the wings on the same team? Freaking scary!
Blake is a monster; R.O.Y. hands down. Gotta love it when truly NBA-ready rookies make an impact right away. J.Wall is good, but the Wiz still suck. The Clippers have made more improvement this year than any other team and it is obviously because of Blake. I look forward to watching him play throughout his career. As Kobe and the gang get older, I wonder if the balance of NBA power in LA will shift? I guess that depends more on the front offices of those two teams than anything.
i actually read that article this morning and i have to say it is probably my favorite blake griffin article…not to mention, blake almost at the edge of tears when talking about his brother taylor and their tight bond…
