Blake Griffin Is Interning This Week At Funny Or Die

Depending on how long this lockout lasts, Blake Griffin is well on his way to becoming just as well known on the court as he is off of it. Whether it’s taking over MySpace during NBA All-Star Weekend, or stealing the show at the ESPYs, Blake has shown the world that he’s more than just a basketball player. This week, he’s taking his talents to Hollywood but not looking for any handouts. That’s right, 22-year-old is interning at Funny Or Die.

According to Jake Coyle of The Associated Press, Griffin arrived at the site’s L.A. offices yesterday to begin three days of work in video production where he will help write, shoot, edit and act in several videos for the site.

“We’re going to put him to work,” said Mike Farah, president of production at Funny Or Die. “He’s shooting a series of videos, and he’s also coming to meetings. He’s basically doing everything that an intern does.”

When asked if he was above fetching coffee, Griffin said that wouldn’t be a problem.

While there’s no word yet on the scope of the videos that he’ll be working on, rest assured that they’ll be surfacing on DimeMag.com once they’re completed.

