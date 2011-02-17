Blake Griffin Is The New Editor-In-Chief Of Myspace (And Hilarious)

It seems like it’s been a minute since anyone’s been talking about Myspace. I mean, put it this way: The movie The Social Network wasn’t about them. But with that said, they appear to be making a comeback. That is, with the help of Blake Griffin. As part of their “Hijacks” program, which has seen everyone from Jack Black to Russell Simmons takeover the site, Griffin brings tons of personality and humor to the site for All-Star Weekend. In addition to exclusive footage of “The Rim Reaper” dunking with a camera literally strapped to his head, the following two videos of him sitting down with comedian Ben Gleib are absolutely hilarious:
To check out Blake’s whole profile, visit www.myspace.com/hijacks.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
blake griffin is hilarious…”Im not Jewish” Is he gone yet?
this was great hahahaa
blake is funny, other guy not so. best ones about nba players and comedians i’ve seen so far are those nba commercials with ali g and players. now that was hilarious
hilarious would be a good word for it.
Blake can act!
genuinely funny
***crickets***
cookie dough mask! major lol
excellent…if you see his rookie diary after his knee injury and no one was sweating him….he was funny then….
Wow Myspace is still around? Wonder how much they paid Griffin for the spot.