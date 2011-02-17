Blake Griffin Is The New Editor-In-Chief Of Myspace (And Hilarious)

It seems like it’s been a minute since anyone’s been talking about Myspace. I mean, put it this way: The movie The Social Network wasn’t about them. But with that said, they appear to be making a comeback. That is, with the help of Blake Griffin. As part of their “Hijacks” program, which has seen everyone from Jack Black to Russell Simmons takeover the site, Griffin brings tons of personality and humor to the site for All-Star Weekend. In addition to exclusive footage of “The Rim Reaper” dunking with a camera literally strapped to his head, the following two videos of him sitting down with comedian Ben Gleib are absolutely hilarious:

To check out Blake's whole profile, visit www.myspace.com/hijacks.

