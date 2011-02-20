Blake Griffin On Defending His Title: “Maybe A Boat Next Year”

Assuming you tuned in to the festivities tonight, then you realize that Blake Griffin‘s celebrity has almost reached Justin Bieber proportions. But despite how awesome he was tonight, everyone in the room had one question on their mind: Have you thought about defending your title? This is what “The Rim Reaper” had to say:
“I knew you were going to ask that. (laughs) We’ll see. I have to come up with something else, maybe a boat next year.”
Added JaVale McGee: “Nothing’s going to beat the car unless I bring a plane out or something.”
If that doesn’t whet your appetite, than I don’t know what will.
What do you think Blake should do next year?
my wife was calling for a double dunk a la NBA Homecourt. Imagine that… sickness!
Honestly, as weak as the car dunk was it had the greatest presentation ever. Imagine if the had not showed Baron and just had a ball fly up, now that would have been sick.
I bet this dunk gets remembered as greater than it actually was.
Contest was nice, and 100x better than last year. 7.5/10
WE NEED DEROZAN
With me, the presentation was good but lost value afterwards. Couldve had that r.kelly song blasting through the speakers instead of the choir and Blake basically half assed that dunk
They should put a ticking bomb synced with the timer for how long Blake has to dunk, and he has to jump in the air, clip the correct wire, defuse the bomb, and then dunk a basketball.
stunna
i was thinking the same thing about not showing baron just have blake run without the ball and have it pop out.
mcgee was better overall he had the best dunk of the night.
His dunks were pretty mediocre compared to… pretty much everyone else in the Dunk Contest
He should just retire from it he gave everybody what they wanted.
I think one thing the NBA gotta do (besides adopt Dime’s proposed rule changes…props to y’all for that) is let the obvious winner go last.
McGee was creative, but talk about anticlimactic. The only way J was gonna win after the Kia was if CWebb pulled a B-52 out there.
In this new day, everybody behind the scenes know what dunks are coming up….shiet, we already knew who would win. Fix it so the pre-chosen winner truly does get to “shut down the gym”.
Ah….I just thought of one….
I know some of y’all like that ibaka and the little refugee kid dunk….
Next year, Griffin should bring in some down on his luck homeless guy with no money…..maybe jr rider……and have dude walk in and tell Cheryl miller, “damn…can u help a broth a out?”
Griffin would come in and be like, “yah, no problem.”. He’d grab a ball, run from half court, grab a 100 dollar bill that we stuck to the top of the backboard, dunk the ball on the way down, sign the bill, and give it to baby Jordan.
Tribute to the goat…..That shit would be sick.
The Rim Reaper is Shannon Brown’s nickname
I was thinking Blake Griffin could have landed in the sunroof after the dunk and then drove off. That would have made it much better!
Demar had the best dunks of the night. Everybody else had the theatrics, but DD had the best dunks. It’s a shame that we didn’t get to see what he would have done in the finals.
Griffin jumped over the LOWEST PART OF THE HOOD OF A CAR THAT’S MAYBE 3 FEET OFF THE GROUND.
THAT’S FUCKING AMAZING!*
*no it wasn’t.
@jnuh
I was thinking the same stuff bro?!
I was like? Is that it? Everyone jumped up like he jumped over the middle of the car or something?
That dunk contest was garbage! Dunking 3 balls and 2 balls n two different goals? I mean it was sad? They need to go ahead and retired the dunk contest or bring some street cats in too coach them dudes, NO ONE in the NBA contest has even TRIED the 720? Why?
Presentation on Griffins last dunk was an eye opener, could’ve done without K. Smith on the mic. Was hoping he would actually jump over the roof of the car but with potential millions at stake I don’t blame him for playing it safe.
I didn’t care for the ‘car dunk’ that much. I thought it would have been much better had he jumped over the cab… I actually was hoping he would jump over the cab, dunk the ball, and then drop through the sunroof into the car! But when they finished positioning the car, I knew that wasn’t going to happen.