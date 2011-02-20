Blake Griffin On Defending His Title: “Maybe A Boat Next Year”

#Blake Griffin
02.20.11 7 years ago 16 Comments

Assuming you tuned in to the festivities tonight, then you realize that Blake Griffin‘s celebrity has almost reached Justin Bieber proportions. But despite how awesome he was tonight, everyone in the room had one question on their mind: Have you thought about defending your title? This is what “The Rim Reaper” had to say:

“I knew you were going to ask that. (laughs) We’ll see. I have to come up with something else, maybe a boat next year.”

Added JaVale McGee: “Nothing’s going to beat the car unless I bring a plane out or something.”

If that doesn’t whet your appetite, than I don’t know what will.

What do you think Blake should do next year?

