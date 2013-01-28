Blake Griffin With A Hammer Dunk Right Through Portland’s Defense

01.28.13 6 years ago

Last night, for the second time in as many nights, Blake Griffin caught Portland with a nasty slam. Whereas on Saturday night, Griffin’s left-handed dunk put Nic Batum on a poster, this time it was J.J. Hickson who got a piece of Quake’s wrath. At least he had the smarts to back out of the way.

Why hasn’t Griffin had as many big dunks this year?

