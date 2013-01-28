Blake Griffin With A Hammer Dunk Right Through Portland’s Defense

Last night, for the second time in as many nights, Blake Griffin caught Portland with a nasty slam. Whereas on Saturday night, Griffin’s left-handed dunk put Nic Batum on a poster, this time it was J.J. Hickson who got a piece of Quake’s wrath. At least he had the smarts to back out of the way.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Why hasn’t Griffin had as many big dunks this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.