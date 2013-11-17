Blazers’ Nicolas Batum Puts Jonas Valanciunas On A Poster

#Portland Trail Blazers #GIFs
11.17.13 5 years ago

Nicolas Batum never appears to be straining. This sometimes makes it seem like he’s coasting through games, but that’s a mistake. While on the wing today as his Blazers faced the Raptors at the Moda Center (formerly the Rose Garden), he faked using a pick, and drove baseline. Jonas Valanciunas met him at the rim, which was a mistake.

Batum took the challenge head-on, and slammed it down on the Raptors’ 21-year-old Lithuanian forward.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsJonas ValanciunasNICOLAS BATUMPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSTORONTO RAPTORS

