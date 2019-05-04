Getty Image

Game 3 of the conference semifinals between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets was many things. First and foremost, it marked the return of basketball to Portland for the first time since Damian Lillard single-handedly attempted to detonate the Blazers’ home arena with a series-ending dagger.

It was also a test of wills between Nikola Jokic and the rest of Portland, as the big man was stellar in a four-overtime thriller that electrified the nightcap of Friday’s NBA slate. But despite a whopping 65 minutes from Jokic — in which he scored 33 points and had 18 rebounds and 14 assists — Rodney Hood lifted the Blazers in the game’s fourth overtime for a 140-137 win over Denver in one of the most epic Game 3s in recent NBA history.

Hood hit a three to give Portland a 138-136 lead with 17.8 seconds left in quadruple overtime that looks like this and mercifully ended one of the wildest games in NBA playoff history.