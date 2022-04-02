The men’s Final Four tips off on Saturday, with Villanova and Kansas going head-to-head in the early game before Duke and North Carolina face off for the first time in the NCAA Tournament later in the evening. All four schools produce NBA talent pretty frequently, but for one team in particular, the game is going to be a little extra intense.

The Portland Trail Blazers are the only team that have a player from each school — Josh Hart (Villanova), Ben McLemore (Kansas), Justise Winslow (Duke), and Nassir Little (UNC) — on their roster. To celebrate this, the team put out a video in which Hart and McLemore talked some junk to one another while Winslow and Little did the same, and all of them offered to make some sort of bet on the game.

The team meals today are gonna be awkward 😅 pic.twitter.com/BXt14Bc1r5 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 2, 2022

If there is one thing that is extremely clear in this video it is, to the surprise of no one, that there is a lot more tension between Duke and North Carolina than there is between Kansas and Villanova. Having said that, as Hart mentioned in his clip, the Jayhawks and the Wildcats have met up in the NCAA Tournament twice in the last decade — including one game back in 2016 in which Hart played — and Villanova has come out on top both times, so we don’t exactly expect them to be cordial during Saturday’s game or anything like that.