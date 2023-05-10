bob huggins
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Bob Huggins Will Not Be Fired For Using A Homophobic Slur Towards Xavier Fans

Bob Huggins will reportedly continue as the head basketball coach at West Virginia in spite of a recent controversy revolving around a homophobic slur he used during a radio appearance. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the plan is for Huggins to get fined, lose a million dollars from his current contract, and go through some sore of sensitivity training, all while keeping his job with the Mountaineers.

Huggins, who coached at Cincinnati earlier in his career, went on the radio in his old stomping grounds and expressed his disdain for fans of the Bearcats’ main rival, Xavier. Twice in the span of a few seconds, Huggins referred to Musketeers fans as “f*gs.” One of the times, he called them “Catholic f*gs,” as Xavier is a Jesuit university. You can listen to the remarks right here.

In the aftermath of the clip hitting Twitter, WVU athletics released a statement condemning the remarks and saying that it would put the matter under review. Huggins likewise released a statement saying he used a “completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase,” and that he would “fully accept” any punishment that the university decided to hand down as a result.

Huggins, a Morgantown native and West Virginia alumnus, has been the head coach at his alma mater since 2007.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×