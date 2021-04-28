Getty Image
Boban Marjanovic Used A Justin Bieber Line To Respond To His Ejection Against The Warriors

Boban Marjanovic has a reputation for being the NBA’s gentle giant, a 7’4 center who always seems to have a smile on his face and is funny seemingly whenever he does anything off the floor. As a result, it was pretty surprising on Tuesday night when Marjanovic got kicked out of the Dallas Mavericks’ blowout win over the Golden State Warriors.

Jordan Poole went up for a layup and Marjanovic was unable to block the attempt without fouling. He swung his arm and made solid contact with Poole, who went down and had his head snap back. It was obviously not an attempt to hurt Poole — Majanovic went up to him after to make sure he was ok and helped him up — but he was still hit with a Flagrant 2 and sent to the locker room a little early.

Everyone seemed to be surprised by the decision, with Marjanovic’s teammates laughing that he got the boot. And after the game, the big man took to Instagram to have some fun with the whole thing, posting a picture of himself smiling as he walked off the court and turning to Justin Bieber for some caption inspiration.

In fairness, it’s probably hard to be too upset when you win by 30, even if you get tossed on a pretty weak Flagrant 2 call.

