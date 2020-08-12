Getty Image
Boban Marjanovic Missed A Mavs Player Outing Because He Was Shooting A State Farm Commercial

Luka Doncic has attracted a whole lot of eyeballs for what he’s done in the NBA’s Orlando bubble. He’s stuffing the stat sheet for a Dallas Mavericks team that has pretty consistently played in entertaining, high-scoring games, and while it’d be a surprise if they end up winning the championship this year, Doncic is emphatically showing that he can play a major role in turning the Mavs into a contender.

He’s also using the bubble as a chance to work on his leadership skills, which led to a wonderful story from Chris Haynes of TNT. Doncic put together a player outing while the Mavs were in the bubble. The whole team was there without one extremely big exception: Boban Marjanovic. Doncic responded by calling him repeatedly, at which point he learned that the big man is getting into the advertising game.

“Luka called him three or four straight times,” Haynes explained. “Boban finally answered, explaining that he was in the middle of shooting a State Farm commercial.”

Now, it is very nice that Doncic is taking on a leadership role like this and trying to be inclusive with all of his teammates, but the thought of Boban being in commercials is something I am quite excited about. He hits the sweet spot of being incredibly personable and super likable, and I am extremely excited for him to become America’s next great pitchman.

