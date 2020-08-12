Luka Doncic has attracted a whole lot of eyeballs for what he’s done in the NBA’s Orlando bubble. He’s stuffing the stat sheet for a Dallas Mavericks team that has pretty consistently played in entertaining, high-scoring games, and while it’d be a surprise if they end up winning the championship this year, Doncic is emphatically showing that he can play a major role in turning the Mavs into a contender.

He’s also using the bubble as a chance to work on his leadership skills, which led to a wonderful story from Chris Haynes of TNT. Doncic put together a player outing while the Mavs were in the bubble. The whole team was there without one extremely big exception: Boban Marjanovic. Doncic responded by calling him repeatedly, at which point he learned that the big man is getting into the advertising game.

My @NBAonTNT report on how much the leadership of Luka Doncic has blossomed inside the bubble and why it caused a disturbance for Boban Marjanović on one occasion. pic.twitter.com/WJM9M4Lhfj — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 12, 2020

“Luka called him three or four straight times,” Haynes explained. “Boban finally answered, explaining that he was in the middle of shooting a State Farm commercial.”

Now, it is very nice that Doncic is taking on a leadership role like this and trying to be inclusive with all of his teammates, but the thought of Boban being in commercials is something I am quite excited about. He hits the sweet spot of being incredibly personable and super likable, and I am extremely excited for him to become America’s next great pitchman.