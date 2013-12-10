Bobcats’ Gerald Henderson Spikes Barnes’ Layup Against the Glass

Harrison Barnes thought he had an easy layup during a solo fast break as the first half between the Warriors and Bobcats was ending, but Gerald Henderson came up with a big time swipe of his layup off the backboard. The Bobcats went on to beat the visiting Warriors, 115-111, despite a late comeback from the Dubs.

Henderson finished the game with 24 points (11-for-23 from the field) to accompany his huge block, and he combined with Kemba Walker (31 points on 10-for-18 shooting) to help lead the Bobcats to a 115-111 victory over a late-charging Golden State.

Stephen Curry, whose father Dell Curry played for the old Charlotte Hornets when he was a boy, had a bit of a homecoming in his return to Charlotte. HE scored 35 second half points and finished with 46 points, 9 dimes and 6 rebounds on the game. But he also took more than a third of Golden State’s shots (he was 14-for-32 for the game, after starting 3-for-11 in the first half). But Curry’s offensive spurt in the second half wasn’t enough and the ‘Cats got the win.

