Bobcats got your tongue? Lakers get sent home with bruised egos

Somebody call Smush Parker and tell him to dust off his purple kicks. Because if Kobe Bryant is at all missing the time he played with Kwame Brown, a 10-day for Smush in L.A. could be in the cards … OK, so Kobe didn’t say he misses Kwame — he didn’t say anything at all — but during last night’s loss to the Bobcats, Kobe had to notice Kwame was outplaying his more talented opposition for key stretches simply because he went harder. Six of Kwame’s eight rebounds were offensive boards, as he teamed with Nazr Mohammad (16 pts) and Gerald Wallace (20 pts, 11 rebs) to win the interior battle against the half-asleep champs in a 20-piecing for the ‘Cats … Defensively, Derek Fisher couldn’t stay in front of DJ Kid Capri right now, so you knew D.J. Augustin was gonna give the vet problems. Augustin (7 pts, 9 asts, 0 TO’s) just lost Fish a few times on his way into the lane, where his drive-and-kick game gave L.A. problems. That and Gerald Henderson (18 pts) breaking out his not-as-jacked-man’s Jimmy Jackson game put Charlotte in position to beat a sluggish L.A. team that was playing its fourth game in five nights … Get ready for a steady dose of “What’s wrong with the Lakers?” fire-alarm stories today. (Which will promptly be forgotten after they destroy the Cavs on Wednesday.) Phil Jackson‘s post-game session with the media lasted about as long as Paperboy‘s rap career, and Kobe (20 pts, 8-20 FG) avoided the media altogether. All Phil had to say was, “I’m embarrassed about what we did and that’s it.” We’re just glad they stopped wearing the gold unis on the road … Weird stat: The Lakers are 5-8 all-time against the Bobcats. The only other team against which the Lakers have a losing record is the Celtics. So maybe Michael Jordan was being very calculated when he hired ex-Celtic Paul Silas to coach this team. He’s building a team of Laker-killers … Lakers/Bobcats set the tone for what was, honestly, a crappy night of basketball. Few of the matchups had any on-paper appeal, and none of the games were close. One game that looked like it could have been interesting was Nuggets/Rockets, mainly because the last time they played, Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Martin combined to score 87 points in a shootout. Neither guy did anything to stand out this time — K-Mart scored just 13 points, while ‘Melo was held to 16 as the Houston announcers couldn’t hide their happiness at his misery — but the Rockets as a whole put an impressive smack-down on a Denver team that looked like they were running through the motions … Be real: Would anybody complain if we scrapped the Shooting Stars competition on All-Star Saturday Night and had a Backup Dunk Contest with a field of Jeremy Evans, Paul George, J.R. Smith and Chase Budinger? … Of all the guys you could point at on the Nuggets who need a week in Bobby Knight‘s boot camp, Birdman Andersen might be the worst. Does he even care anymore? One time he bit on a Shane Battier up-fake and left Jordan Hill wide open for a dunk, and the ball clocked Birdman in the head after snapping through the net. Birdman barely reacted … The Philly game over the weekend was an exception to the rule: Beating up on bad teams is what the Spurs do for a living. Last night it was the Nets who got molly-whopped by San Antonio, as Manu Ginobili (22 pts) and the guys were taking target practice before Tim Duncan and Tony Parker sat out the fourth quarter … Other stat lines from Monday: Josh Smith put up 27 points, 14 rebounds and 3 steals as Atlanta beat Detroit; Carlos Delfino, a.k.a. “Del-Three-No” according to the Bucks announcers, dropped 26 points, 7 treys, 9 boards and 3 steals to lead Milwaukee past the Clippers; and Dante Cunningham had 18 points and 13 boards in Portland’s win over Minnesota … We’re out like Birdman …
I love it every time the Lakers gets whooped. I guess misery does love company.
I know I am now rooting for the Celtics but it seems my heart has yet to move away from the Jazz. Any suggestions on how to switch team loyalty?
On behalf of lakernation i hereby suggest we forfeit any regular season games against the bobcats.They got our number down cold.Healthy,sick,away,at home…
i honestly dont think anyone would object and it would save gas,time,energy amd body mileage.I called a loss before the game even started and my chick thought i was delusional..sigh. Not even surprised.
Spurs doing work on the low tho!!Gotta respect that.
That rockets game was awesome to watch.That’s another team right along with utah imho that wont surrender squat no matter who they have available.Overachievers.Respect.
What Smoove said. Bobcats been ownin us since before Gasol came over. Some teams just outplay, outwork, outhustle and just want it more….Oh well.
p.s. Can’t believe Paperboy’s career died so quick. How you make a hot jam like “The ditty”, then just disappear?
Why are Phil and Kobe even pissed? I don’t know a single laker fan who expected us to win last night. Charlotte has owned us for like 4 or 5 years now
nba schedule was weak last night. and everybody (i.e. lakers) seem like they just want all-star break to start now.
I was kinda impressed that the Basketball Jones called the ‘Cats win ([blogs.thescore.com]). Very impressed. I may have to dust them off in 2K…
ALF–I have a suggestion for you: STICK WIT YO FN TEAM!
on that note: GO CAVS! I give people problems with Utah on Live…fuck. I’m out like fairweather aliens
the Cats just couldnt miss, KWame and Nazi was hitting shots
you know what, no excuses, Lakers better start preparing for some grinding road wins come playoff, and possible must win away games on the finals, thats it.
About those All-Star Power Forwards in the West. Please feel free to point out Kevin Loves Double-double and how LMA only had 6 rebounds. He still gave everyone on Minnesota’s frontline the business and wrapped the game up mighty early.
Would you rather have the win or the double double?
I went to see the Clippers/Bucks game and i was NOT impressed with Blake Griffin, he has an extremely limited offensive aresenal. like he literally has one move. and he got his double-double but the bucks shut him down because they figured out his one move. hes an athlete and can rebound. but i dont know why hes an all star, i can see why Andre Miller was upset with him being picked ahead of LMA!
Cosign TJ 2.
Griffin being an All-Star is almost insulting to the real All-Stars. I understand why he’s there (because he’s exciting), but dude has ZERO polish to ANY aspect of his BASKETBALL GAME. I’d be a bit more forgiving if there were no other forwards in the West, but LMA’s game is nasty. Not too many forwards can guard him, he just has too many tools. It’s a real shame LMA’s not an All-Star and Griffin is.
What a crappy day of basketball, nothing interesting or exciting happened, the NBA needs to step its scheduling game up.
Lakers are in full blown coast mode, gotta love it. And yes I get excited every time the Lakeshow loses.
Griffin is an All-Star because
a)He’s averaging like 22-12 and is on sports center every night
b)Lets face, we all kinda want to see what he can do in that sort of game.
Dude has no polish and is still breaking rookie records, imagine what happens when he figures his ish out. This is only his rookie year.
If we are looking for a scapegoat, blame the Tim Duncan sympathy vote (no, he doe snot deserve it) not Griffin and Love who earned their spot.
Cmon guys stop it, both love and Griffin earned their all star berths. Alderidge also deserved it but what can you do? He should’ve been more assertive from the start of the season
Griffin has more polish than any rookie in recent history. He can hit the mid range jumper and passes well out of a double team as well as move the ball with his dribble.
and if you watched his early games vs. his recent games, it’s easy to see that he’s improved tremendously.
LASTLY, give Blake a real PG like dre miller (sorry Fat Baron), and he’d be putting up 30 n 15 and have the Clips in the playoffs.
LMAO @ TJ2 and JAY
I guess now it became cool to hate on Blake Griffin just because…
Some people just need something to bitch about…
Shut the fuck up and just enjoy the ride. The kid is special and anyone who doesn’t see that just has no love for basketball.
A couple years ago, Birdman was a certifiable game-changer. It’s a shame he’s not doing so hot anymore. To be honest, even when he was at his best, he was just another one of those “energy big men off the bench” that there have been so many of over the past couple years.
But his personality made him a lot more easy to root for.
I’m out like javale mcgee at the dunk contest…
LMA,Griffin and Love all deserved a spot on the All-Star squad. As much as I like Duncan, he didn’t deserve a spot this year but it’s just an expected thing in the NBA.
LMA,Griffin and Love all deserved a spot on the All-Star squad. As much as I like Duncan, he didn’t deserve a spot this year but it’s just an expected thing in the NBA.
Birdman was more than just an “energy big man off the bench”. Just two years ago he ranked 2nd in blocked shots, and 1st in blocked shots per 48 min.
But yea, it is definitely a shame that he has faded so quickly. I really enjoyed watching him play.
Quedas: “Shut the fuck up and just enjoy the ride. The kid is special and anyone who doesn’t see that just has no love for basketball.”
Right… and you know me, right? Lol. I’d love to start a little debate w/ you. Anyone who visits these posts regularly knows I love to debate.
No shit, Griffin’s special. He’s just not an all-star, IMO. Like I said, I understand why he’s there, but to me, LMA is more deserving. Is that such a crime, that you have to tell me to “shut the fuck up”, just because you disagree? Lol. Grow up.
And who’s hating on him?? His game is RAW. That’s all I’m saying. Why are you getting all upset like it’s not true. Right now, he’s just a hustled player who doesn’t defend anyone. Rodman was a hustle player, and arguable the best rebound EVER and one of the best defenders EVER, and he never made an All-Star game. Why? Because the league hated him, and the league loves the new Golden Boy. Answer me this… does he have as much polish in his game than LMA?? Does he make his teammates better? Is his team winning? Portland runs their offence through LMA, so right now, their success is hinges on LMA. But they reward the Golden Boy because the league loves him.
To the guys who will argue the TD is taking LMA’s spot. I agree with that too…. but right now, I’m arguing Griffin vs LMA bcuz this dude told me to “STFU”. So, Quedas, let’s discuss. I already know your arguments and I have my rebuttals ready. Go ahead. Your turn.
I wonder if the Bulls regret trading LaMarcus Aldridge on Draft Night 06. I know we have Boozer but Aldridge has been doin WORK. How far could this lineup go?:
C Joakim Noah
PF LaMarcus Aldridge
SF Luol Deng
SG Keith Bogans (prefer Brewer but Thibs has been making it work so far)
PG Derrick Rose
@jdizzle.
I feel you but the Raps took Bargnani 1st overall that draft. Lol.
@ JAY
Ok, let’s debate – I’m a fan of it myself ;)
First of all, the “shut the fuck up” dig was unnecessary and, honestly, I’m usually not like that at all. I guess I just hear so many people criticizing the kid just because he has a lot of hype and because I think that’s so unfair, I overreacted. Sorry about that and let’s move on to a rational debate ;)
1) The Rodman thing is true. He was unfairly ostracized by the league.
2) I love LaMarcus’s game. Love it. And I think it’s a testament to the insane talent pool we have nowadays that we couldn’t find a spot for him on the All Star Game. But…
3) Blake is better than him. He just is. If someone proposed a Blake for LMA trade, the Blazers would jump on it and the Clippers would never do it. And EVERY GM in the League would agree. LMA has the potential to be a very solid number 2 or 3 man in a contender. Blake has the potential to LEAD a contender. There’s a difference.
4) The All Star Game is not necessarily just about the best players, but the “stars”. LMA is a great player. Blake is a star. There’s a certain amount of gravitas that factors in these kind of choices. Blake has it (in abundance). LMA does not. Unfair? Maybe. Although I still think Blake is a better player, even if you take away star power. The only exception to this rule is Tim Duncan, who isn’t (and honestly never was) all that spectacular to watch. But he’s the best PF ever and, as such, still commands a great deal of well deserved respect for that.
There. It’s said ;)
Quick Dime – Write an article about:
A) Least Deserving All-Star Players This Year – Limit to Top 5
B) Top five to 10 Least Deserving All-Star players of ALL-Time.
I’ve been clamoring for LMA to get in for sometime but I think the biggest reason for him not getting in was the fact he put it together 1 year too late. Boozer & Amar’e! leaving the West opened up a spot but he got in line too late. Had he been a legit snub last year people would have remembered and he’d be in over Griffin. Since this was his breakout year along with Kevin’s and Blake’s it was a close call that just didn’t go his way.
A couple of weeks ago we debated guys not getting recognition and playing with a chip on their shoulder. LMA is walking around with a whole can of Pringles.
First
I rather have love than lma any day.
Stunna
Tds spot wasn’t lma spot it was parkers.
Quedas
Don’t know man I don’t think blake can be the man on a championship team. The bigs that do it usually make their teams winners from day one (hakeem, shaq, robinson, td) the ones that don’t have that kind of rookie impact kinda fall a bit short (ewing and I don’t think griffin will be better than him). I cann see him as a number two to a durant type player. Lma would be a 3 on a championship team.
at the end of the day, it will most probably be the lakeshow and celtics pride playing for the trophy. We know the regular season wins and losses don’t mean anything in the playoffs. It will be a good series for both. I just hope they realize what home court advantage may be important at the end…
oh btw, the lakeshow is doing what other championship dangerously do during the regular season…coast.
@Ian – It depends on the team. LMA can anchor the post but Love is an exceptional glue guy.
Chew on this – How many games have the Clippers won without Eric Gordon? How many games have the Blazers won without Brandon Roy? If Duncan gets in for being on a winner, why shouldn’t LMA get in over Blake and Love for being on a winner and putting up comparable numbers?
I’ll join your debate ;-)
I think the main problem with Blake Griffin is the amount of hype he’s getting. He has the potential to be THE NEXT BIG THING but he has a long way to go. A few weeks ago the Clippers announcers showed a montage that went something like this …
Blake Griffin has:
– the competetive drive of Michael Jordan
– the work ethic of Kobe
– the rebounding of Dennis Rodman
– the basketball IQ of Larry Bird
– the athleticism of Dominique Wilkins
– the court vision of Lebron
etc. etc. etc. I think they also had Bill Russel, Magic, Malone, Dwight Howard and a few others in there
I mean that’s just nuts. No doubt he has the potential to become on of the all time greats but right now he’s a rookie that’s played like 45 games and people (fans and the media) are already comparing him to legends and crowning him the league’s best power forward.
I like the kid and I totally agree that he’ll become special (if he stays healthy) but he’s not there yet.
Right now he still hasn’t guarded anyone (individually or team defense), his reading and passing out of the double team is questionable and it’s not like he has them in the title or even playoff hunt.
Now I’m not hating because all of those struggles are EXPECTED from a rookie and that’s what I’m saying. As good a rookie he is, he’s still a rookie.
Enjoy the highlights, relax with the hype, let him mature and develop his game and he’ll get there.
@Quedas
“If someone proposed a Blake for LMA trade, the Blazers would jump on it and the Clippers would never do it. And EVERY GM in the League would agree. LMA has the potential to be a very solid number 2 or 3 man in a contender. Blake has the potential to LEAD a contender. There’s a difference.”
I agree… but, IMO, the GMs would do it because of Griffin’s potential. The All-Star game rewards the players for the current season, not for the future. Do you think GMs would make the trade if, hypothetically, Griffin and Aldridge were not going to improve? (because we’re talking All-Star game 2011) I don’t think so. I wouldn’t.
“LMA is a great player. Blake is a star. ”
Funny, I had the same argument in ’97-’98 with a friend of mine… the players we argued about were Pierce and Vince. I argued Pierce will have a better career than Vince. He said I was nuts. Don’t get me wrong… Griffin won’t pussy out like Vince, i just brought that up because I don’t think “flash” makes a star. Pierce’s crafty floor game makes him a star (sorry Pierce haters, LOL)… and the same can be said for Aldridge, IMO. From what you’re saying, it sounds to me like for you, spectacular = star. And that’s fine, but I don’t see it that way. The league markets the flashy players because that’s what sells tickets. Griffin, to me, is a stud. A star yet to be born. He’s off-the-charts but he doesn’t belong in the all-star game… yet.
“Blake is better than him. He just is.”
In your opinion, how exactly is Griffin better?? You can give LMA the ball and he’ll find different ways to get you 2 points. He just goes to work on his defender in the post. Griffin doesn’t. 43% of his points are “around the basket points”… meaning “non-post-ups”. In other words, 43% are hustle points in the paint. So almost half of Griffin’s points are either offensive putbacks, breakaway dunks, or cuts to the basket. Not post-ups. Although 43% hustle points is pretty damn impressive, there’s another side to it. As an interior player, you can’t elevate your team’s offense if you rarely score on post ups. That’s part of the reason why the Clips suck. He just has one bloody move in the post, the drop-step; and teams know when he’s going to it and they do a pretty good job of stopping it.
LMA’s game is way more advanced RIGHT NOW, both offensively, and defensively. AND because he’s so dangerous in the post, his presence on the court effects his whole team… and his team is winning because of what he’s doing… not losing despite what he’s doing.
For me, LMA is a much better basketball player. Griffin is a much better athlete.
@ Ian
Some of those players came in to teams that were already pretty good, but yes I see your point.
@ First & Foremost
Dude, the numbers aren’t that comparable. 22.1/9.0 is still quite a stretch from 22.7/12.7 and 21.1/15.4.
first
well i was kinda picking them for a real team not the allstar game but yeah i dont mind giving the nod for the allstar game to a dude from a team that has more wins. its easier to put up stats on a bad team (but you cant fake rebounds so love gets in over both griffin and lma imo). like quedas says 4 more boards its a lottttt and that is what griffin has over lma.
My final tidbit to this argument:
Sure, Griffin is still not that much of a defender, but getting boards IS a defense stat – just saying.
And in terms of judging people by their defense, LMA is also not a good defender so that can’t be the issue…
@Quedas
Not a good defender? LMA is a much better defender than Griffin. and he blocks and changes shots. Griffin doesn’t do either. I agree rebounding is a defensive stat, but so are blocks, and steals. In both categories, LMA doubles Griffin.
This from a CNNSI article…
“The Blazers score nearly nine more points per 100 possessions when Aldridge is on the floor versus when he’s on the bench. That’s huge. And on defense, they allow nearly six fewer points per 100 possessions when he’s in the game. Put those two numbers together, and you get an overall on-court/off-court differential of about plus-14.5. Only four players outrank him by this measure: Nowitzki, Nash, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.”
…and you’re wondering about Blake Griffin?? This from CNNSI… “The Clippers are below average on defense, and they have been worse on defense with him on the court than without him.” Per game, Blake Griffin is -.07… a far cry from LMA’s +14.5
BTW, you still have yet to discuss how “Griffin is just better”. You said that like it’s fact. It’s an opinion, and I’m curious to understand how you think he’s better RIGHT NOW.
I’m In!
It would be hard to leave TD off the AS squad since the Spurs have the best record in the L and don’t have as many players as the Heat and Cs (how in the hell is Bosh an AS!).
I had it Aldridge, Love, and Griffin for making the AS team. Aldridge for carrying the team and for them being in a playoff spot and over .500 and when those three played each other that week when the NBA Pass was free LMA killed both of them and his team won.
Griffin is more exciting but Love is putting up numbers not seen in over 20 years and almost reaching the most double doubles since Moses. I life Griff but have him hit the rookies game and slam dunk contest not the actual AS game.
@Ian & Quedas
For Blake, teams have to stop him from going off in order to win. Kevin Love can’t say that about himself. He has had plenty of stat lines where he puts up monster numbers but those numbers aren’t helping his team win. Who is Kevin Love making better on his team?
LMA has to go off for his team to win. He has been and his team is winning. He has had a few games putting up Brook Lopez like rebounding numbers but his team still wins.
In the matchup last night, Love came out firing on NO cylinders. LMA was ballin and the final score showed that. They went to the block on like 6 straight plays. Kevin Love didn’t even bother calling for the ball. The game was never a contest.
Kevin Love has had only 1 notable win, his 30-30 game. The wolves have played the Spurs close twice this year but LMA actually beat them.
@ First and Foremost
The Wolves and the Clips have a similar record, and Love and Griffin have similar numbers…except that Love is a BEAST on the boards and never gets shut out, hence the 41 straight double doubles. Blake certainly has no reason to be in BEFORE Love, strictly based on their play.
@F&F – You don’t have to stop him to win, he goes off and the Clips still lose. Griff just did 19-12-6 and they lose by 20. Love right now has more 20-20 games than any player did last year, the entire year!
LMA’s stats might not be as high as Griff and Love but the ultimate stat-winning he is.
Griff is in because he is a dynamic player with crazy dunks but based on impact I’d take Love and what he’s done over him at this point in their careers. Funny watching part of the Blazers/Wolves game and it really seemed like guys were trying to put a stop to Love’s double double streak by hitting balls out of bounds but he did squeak one out.
The NBA was not where amazing happened last night.
Also, my two cents on the LMA argument is that he started slower and didn’t become the focus of Portland’s offence until Roy got hurt. And it seems like more of a slight because he has been playing great the last two weeks. But the teams were picked two weeks ago.
Bottom line for me, the all star game will be way more exciting with Blake and no defence.
Jay –
If Nash’s overall on-court/off-court differential is better than LMA, why no outcry over him being left off.
Monta Ellis and Kevin Martin are BEASTS at scoring and they are a far cry from getting selected. The double doubles are nice but his team isn’t even close to winning.
Why do you guys keep putting so much emphasis on Kevin Love’s double-doubles? How is that helping his team win?
@ Mt. Pleasant – Since that last time Roy laced them up, LMA has led them to a 19-10 record. 6 more games than Kevin Love has won ALL YEAR and only ONE win behind the Clippers total… ALL YEAR.
Defend Thyself!
j/k
First
Then we need to talk about nash deserves the spot no lma. Another thing is no one has been able to stop love and if all you have is winning this season sorry then parker and odom shoulda been on the team also.
To Jay and Quedas, Rodman actually played in 2 All Star Games.
But later in the 90’s, dispite he was one of the best defenders in the league and a great entertainer, he was often not chosen because of his freakish antics off court (thank you Mr. Stern)…
I guess Blake is just sexier for the league in the main event, he is just build for that shit and people wanna see him play against the Big Boys.
No mention of Kansas going down to K State? No.`1 going down and not even a mention? hmmm very odd indeed Dime I for sure was watching that after a gross NBA night. and to joing the LaMarcus debate its obvious LaMarcus deserves. First of all Griffen is a rookie, second of all his team sucks, losing to the Cavs??? come the hell on that shits ridiculous. Third he’s game is NO WHERE as complete as LA’s LA cannot be stopped if his jumper is falling and if you haven’t been paying attention he’s been averaging like 35 points over the last two weeks and was awarded player of the week and he’s done that twice this year. LA carries the Blazers to WINS and is gonna get his team to the playoffs which neither Love or Griffen will do for a couple years prolly. The All star game is so bullshit anyways and we all know it its all about hype and the name and since LA plays in the NW he gets no respect. Since Griffen plays in LA the media does a “Griffen Alert” every fucking day to hype him up to the stupid basketball fan masses that barely watch the game anyways. Im not too pissed about Love making it over aldridge cuz at least he’s putting up ridiculous numbers but if anyones been paying attention LA has dominated Love and Griffen one on one when he’s played them and led his team to victories! that should be validation right there but again nobody is watching Blazer games anyways esp not fucking Stern who just wants as much hype on his stupid ass all-star game anyways its bullshit and a waste of the real fans time
Parker – No, that is the system, not just an individuals performance. Up until he signed the contract extension he was expendable because of George Hill. Given the minutes Dejuan Blair could put up Kevin Love minutes.
Odom – He isn’t even the 2nd option on his team, great 6th man but not All-Star worthy.
For the record, I don’t think Bosh, Ray Allen, and KG should have made the East roster.
No one has been able to stop Love… So that just makes him an Unstoppable Loser. LMA was still hitting his averages with roy in the line up and then stepped up when roy went down. Did Kevin Love get better when Beasley went down?
@Mt Pleasant – LMA just started balling two weeks ago? You watch basketball?
If I look at the last 8 (EIGHT) weeks and average their weekly averages of points, boards, assists, blocks, steals:
LMA: 40
Love: 41
Griffin: 42
Those 3 are very close and you can say pick one, LMA has more wins than the other two put together.
Damn, do people even hear themselves when they are talking (writing)?