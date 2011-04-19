Boom Or Bust: Looking Forward To Perry Jones In The NBA

Boom by Lucas Shaprio
Ignore that his quiet demeanor reminds many of Tracy McGrady. Ignore the fact he did not score one point against Texas Southern when they played Baylor. Ignore that he was suspended for the rest of the season for receiving “benefits.” Ignore it all, because if there’s one player in college basketball that could become an NBA superstar, it is Perry Jones.
The 6-11 and extremely athletic Jones put up 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his freshman season for the Bears, which many would consider a disappointment. This just proves that Jones has a lot of work to do, which is not necessarily a bad thing. He may just need to mature a little more. He is only 19 years old. At least he has room for improvement and is far from being a polished player, unlike many of this year’s prospects.
In high school, Jones only put up 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in his senior year. Did you expect the kid to put up numbers like Kemba Walker or Jimmer Fredette? After all, Derrick Williams only put up two more points per game than Jones in his freshman year. Jones also did not play with the defending champs (like Kyrie Irving did) or one of the best passers in the nation (like Harrison Barnes did). Instead, he had to deal with LaceDarius Dunn‘s 3.6 turnovers per game.
While it will be up to Jones whether he wants to be a great player or not, it will be key for him to land on the right team. Had he entered the NBA Draft this year, teams like the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz or Milwaukee Bucks would have been great for him because they all feature a young core that is taking the rebuilding process slowly. Wherever he lands, it will be important for that team to keep the pressure away from Jones, because there’s no doubt that he is a project. Being a project is not always a good thing, but whichever general manager is patient could have a big payoff down the road.
@dime ..whats your defintion of boom …i ask cuz i think there is only 7-8 franchise players in the whole league…so if hes draft number 2 n put up 15 n 7 his first 5yrs in the league …people will call him a bust ..if he do them same numbers at pick 16..what a pick
Gerald Green 2.0, he even looks like G-money too
It literally wasn’t until T-Mac’s first year with the Magic that he exploded… that was his 5th year in the league. In his 3rd and 4th years he showed flashes but was still inconsistent. Plus Toronto had coaches that loathed playing him in his 3rd year.
If put in the right position he could do well. While it sounds unreasonable and highly improbable, I think he’d do a lot better to be on a veteran championship team like the Lakers/Celtics/Spurs maybe… just to be around veterans who know how to get it done. And can truly take him under their wing. Similar to how Kobe was with the Lakers initially, with Van Exel and Jones already running their own less successful version of Showtime when Kobe showed up.
A squad like the Wiz would’ve been horrible for this kid.
@ Scott
T-Mac got the playing time in Orlando but he showed the assertiveness while he was playing in Toronto. He averaged 16pts as the 6th man playing limited minutes. It was no surprise to anyone who saw him in Toronto that he would explode in Orlando. He was their most consistent player in the playoffs the year before he left Toronto, he didn’t just “show flashes”. The Magic paid him 87mill over 7 years, approx. the same size contract as they afford Grant Hill. They knew what type of player they were getting.
Perry Jones isn’t they same type of personality as T-Mac. T-Mac was soft spoken but he played with an edge. Jones doesn’t. It’s way too early to judge the kid now but I’m more inclined to agree with Zimmerman. If he hasn’t shown any desire to just take over games at the college level, I doubt that we’ll see it in the NBA. That said, he has at least another year in the NCAA so hopefully his game grows into his ability.
*******PERRY JONES WILL BE A STAR DEPENDING ON WHERE HE LANDS
if he ends up with a team with guys who are stars at his position, it will help him, becuz he needs to develop.
if he goes on a team that asks too much early on. sorry.
i can see him as a more athletic tayhaun mixed with kevin durant. (just not so durant-y)
he’ll be alright.
all star material.
@ Jay
You got that right about McGrady. He had to adjust from high school to the NBA but he wasn’t inconsistent. The drama from Isiah Thomas & Butch Carter were the main factors behind him leaving. Butch Carter was one of those coaches who likes to mind fuck players and play games ala Larry Brown & Don Nelson.
As for Perry, Baylor decided to run their system around LaceDarius Dunn for the most part. It looks like Perry has an unfair label because it’s easy to be considered useless when you don’t play, don’t get the ball, or don’t get the ball enough. LaceDarius may not even get drafted since he’s a jacker, is slow to pass, and has suspect D.