The Boston Celtics Biggest Challenge Will Be Themselves

The Boston Celtics spent Sunday afternoon bludgeoning the Golden State Warriors, turning what ABC hoped would be an exciting national TV showcase game into a Summer League exhibition by the third quarter. Both teams emptied the benches early in the second half, as the Celtics led 82-38 at halftime and ultimately cruised to a 140-88 win, providing yet another result to point to their dominance this season.

While there’s a tight race at the top of the West standings between two young, up-and-coming contenders in Minnesota and Oklahoma City, the defending champs in Denver, and a team finally hoping to fulfill its promise in the Clippers, there is no such race at the top of the East. Boston has an 8-game lead on the Milwaukee Bucks for the top seed in the conference, and should have the 1-seed locked up in a couple of weeks.

There aren’t many teams that are good enough to say anything less than a championship is a failure. The Celtics are, unquestionably, on that list. Those are the stakes for a team that’s made the Eastern Conference Finals its perennial home, but have only gotten to the Finals one time in five attempts. That consistency in being on the verge of a title but never reaching the summit also makes Boston far more interesting going into the postseason than most teams with their kind of regular season resume.

The West figures to be decided by teams that are either so new to this that they don’t have a ton of playoff scar tissue, or teams that have a championship pedigree. That should create some incredible matchups and tremendous storylines as new contenders look to take down past champions, but in the East, the dominant storyline will be the Celtics battling themselves.

Teams like the Warriors and Heat laid the blueprint for dealing with the Boston teams of the past, finding ways to frustrate and bait them into taking bad shots, settling for hero ball rather than playing with the flow that got them there. They spent this offseason trying to address those issues. Gone is Marcus Smart, the longtime emotional and vocal leader of the team, supplanted by Derrick White and Jrue Holiday in the point guard role. Smart was moved to bring in Kristaps Porzingis, the hopeful answer to the late-game offensive stagnation of the past. The results, to this point, have been emphatic. The Celtics have the best offense in the NBA. They have the second-best defense in the NBA. They have not lost back-to-back games at any point this season.

However, while it’s certainly not fair to completely wave away this level of regular season excellence, the truth is Boston has to make sure all of this translates to the postseason, and that’s what makes the next couple months such a delicate dance. They will likely have the 1-seed in the East sewn up with two or more weeks left in the regular season, meaning they will play more “meaningless” basketball than anyone. That requires them to toe the line between rest and rust, finding the happy medium between getting as healthy as possible for the postseason while maintaining the form that’s gotten them this far.

Once there, for all the talented teams in the East, Boston appears to be in a class of their own and will be the heavy favorites to make the Finals. There are good teams in the East — Milwaukee is starting to figure things out under Doc Rivers, Philly should have Joel Embiid back, Miami has proven that seeding matters very little to them once they reach the playoffs. But even though all three of those teams could make up the road to the Finals, the Celtics’ biggest test will be internal.

We often talk about playoff experience and how important it is in the process of building a champion, but for every example of a title team molded by prior postseason failures, there’s even more that could never rid themselves of that scar tissue to get over the hump. Boston looks like a team built to do just that, but as Chris Berman always says, that’s why they play the games. The Celtics will inevitably find themselves in positions they’ve faced before, but the double-edged sword of experience is that there are things they’ve seen but not been able to overcome. They are battle-tested but equally battle-scarred, and moving beyond that will require them to find something deep within themselves to not let the past haunt their promising present.