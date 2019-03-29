Getty Image

It’s been yet another strange year in Washington. Even before John Wall went down with a season-ending injury, the Wizards were under-performing relative to their level of talent.

They’ve been sleepwalking their way through the remainder of the season ever since; that is, everybody except Bradley Beal, who continues to put up big numbers on a nightly basis despite his team’s struggles.

And there’s a good reason for that. Beal is potentially eligible for super-max contract extension this summer, but that’s contingent on him making one of the three All-NBA teams. Beal, of course, is aware of this reality, and while the money obviously is an incentive, he still isn’t sure what he’s going to do.