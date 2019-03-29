Bradley Beal Has ‘No Idea’ Whether He’ll Sign A Supermax With The Wizards This Summer

03.29.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s been yet another strange year in Washington. Even before John Wall went down with a season-ending injury, the Wizards were under-performing relative to their level of talent.

They’ve been sleepwalking their way through the remainder of the season ever since; that is, everybody except Bradley Beal, who continues to put up big numbers on a nightly basis despite his team’s struggles.

And there’s a good reason for that. Beal is potentially eligible for super-max contract extension this summer, but that’s contingent on him making one of the three All-NBA teams. Beal, of course, is aware of this reality, and while the money obviously is an incentive, he still isn’t sure what he’s going to do.

Around The Web

TAGSBradley BealWASHINGTON WIZARDS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 2 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP