Getty Image

The Washington Wizards have had an interesting season, but despite a rocky start and some locker room friction at times they’ve settled into the fourth seed in the East, nipping at the heels of the Cavs for the third spot.

Washington is led by its All-Star backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal, but with Wall sidelined due to knee surgery, the pressure falls on the sixth year guard out of Florida. Beal has answered that call this year, averaging 23.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to earn his first All-Star nod (although some felt he should have been in the game last year). Beal had an active All-Star Weekend, playing in the game for Team LeBron and scoring 14 points in their comeback win, while also participating in the JBL Three-Point Contest on Saturday night, which did not go nearly as well as the game itself for Beal.

On Sunday afternoon, we sat down with Beal at the Mtn Dew Kickstart Courtside Studios to discuss his first experience at All-Star Weekend as an All-Star, his growth as a player and leader, the toughest part of making the jump from “good player” to “All-Star,” what was wrong with the Wizards at the start of the season, the challenges of keeping his five dogs happy and spaghetti sandwiches.

But first, we had to find out what went wrong in the Three-Point Contest.