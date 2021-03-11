Bradley Beal is not who you think he is. It’s time to recalibrate your perceptions of his scoring prowess.

Once a secondary cog behind John Wall, thriving as an off-ball shooter during his seminal NBA years, Wall’s string of injuries, decline and eventual D.C. departure laid the groundwork for Beal to evolve from understudy to star and long-range gunner to downhill adventurer. That opportunity has produced landmark campaigns for him, coalescing with this season in which he’s averaging a league-best 32.9 points per game on 59.7 percent true shooting and serving as one of the game’s top dribble-drive creators.

While his rise isn’t entirely surprising, the manner in which it’s occurred represents a stark shift in play style from his early days. Across his first five seasons, Beal emerged as a premier off-ball shooter, netting 39.9 percent of his 1,661 threes on a three-point rate of .345. Every year, his three-point rate was at least three points higher than the NBA average and his three-point percentage was at least 2.7 points higher. He took and made triples at a clips that stood notably above his peers before the long-ball revolution really exploded.

Over the past four seasons, which have featured a trio of All-Star appearances, he’s slowly rebranded himself to become an elite driver and finisher, distancing himself from the three-point aptitude of yesteryear. The paint, not beyond the arc, is now the bedrock of his scoring. He’s shooting a career-worst 33.5 percent from deep (3.3 points below league average) on a career-low .289 3-point rate (10.6 points below), while logging the fourth-most field goal attempts per game on drives of any player. The only ones ahead of him are Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and De’Aaron Fox — all guys whose scoring ethos are commonly and justifiably associated with paint proficiency.

Beal remains highly effective in spot-up situations, knocking down 39.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes this season. Yet increased on-ball requirements are necessitating greater off-the-dribble three-point volume and lesser stationary chances, the former of which he is struggling mightily with and is cratering his overall efficiency. Among 53 players with 60-plus pull-up three attempts, he ranks 51st at 28.1 percent, just ahead of Anthony Edwards and John Wall. Dating back to 2017-18, he’s converted 31.9 percent of his 780 pull-up threes, a span in which he’s slipped to 35.4 percent behind the arc.

However, three of Beal’s four gaudiest points per 100 possession showings, as well as three of his four best relative true shooting percentage years* are tucked into these seasons. Those upticks, and his development into an elite scorer, stem from his budding expertise on the interior.

[*Relative true shooting percentage is how far above or below the NBA average someone’s true shooting is to best account for

fluctuations in league-wide offensive efficiency.*]

Across his first four seasons, Beal never eclipsed more than 4.4 shots at the rim per 75 possessions, ranging between the 32nd and 50th percentile in frequency, according to DunksAndThrees.com. Since then, he’s steadily climbed from 5.0 (61st percentile, 2016-17) to 7.1 (86th percentile, 2020-21). Not only is he getting to the rim at an incredible clip, but he’s become an exceptional finisher once he gets there, shooting 67.4 percent at the rim (76th percentile, per Cleaning The Glass) after shooting 65 percent (72nd percentile) last year. Between 2013-14 (the first year NBA.com has data on drives) and 2018-19, 22.7 percent of his points resulted from drives. During the last two seasons, 37.3 percent of his points resulted from drives.