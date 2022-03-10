brandon ingram
Getty Image
DimeMag

Brandon Ingram Will Miss At Least 7-10 Days With A Hamstring Strain

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The New Orleans Pelicans have solidly moved into play-in position in the Western Conference, opening up a 1.5-game lead on the actively tanking Portland Trail Blazers for 10th (and a two-game edge on the rebuilding but more competitive Spurs).

Leading the way for the Pelicans climb up the standings since their dreadful 1-12 start is Brandon Ingram, who has taken another step forward this season as not only a scorer but becoming a better facilitator and offensive engine overall. The addition of CJ McCollum has given New Orleans a formidable 1-2 punch on the offensive end, and they’ve been able to put some impressive performances together early in their partnership.

For the next week-plus, however, McCollum will have to take on the role of being a solo leading man in New Orleans after the Pelicans announced Ingram would miss at least a week with a hamstring strain.

The good news for the Pelicans is that they aren’t being pushed much for that 10-seed, but this certainly puts a damper on their chase for the 9-seed in an effort to host their first play-in game. New Orleans has not fared well without Ingram this season, posting a rather unsightly 2-13 record when he’s been out of the lineup, but will hope that McCollum’s presence can mitigate the damage done to their ability to keep the offense rolling.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Artists To Watch For March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×