Brandon Jennings Asks ‘Are You From Here?’

Under Armour has been killing it all summer with commercials and tours, and Brandon Jennings is the perfect lockout pitchman. No, he’s not an All-Star (is the next season the year he finally gets into the conversation?) but the time off this offseason has shown how much he loves the game. Perhaps only Kevin Durant and John Wall can say the same. In this new ad, Jennings takes us back to his roots… Compton – “I’m from a place that says a thousand things in two syllables.” Hit the jump for one of the best commercials we’ve seen in a while.

With all of the attention Jennings is getting now – and it was always a lot, but this summer took it to another level – there are quite a few fans calling him overrated. I don’t necessarily see it that way. But either way, Under Armour is doing a phenomenal job of focusing on what does makes him stand out.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Where does this stack up with some of the better commercials you’ve seen this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.