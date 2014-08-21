Brandon Jennings Took A Deep Dive Into The Kobe Versus Jordan Debate

The Kobe Bryant versus Michael Jordan debate will exist as long as we all have a platform to argue over the topic. Jordan has six rings, Kobe has five. Jordan never lost in six NBA Finals appearances, Kobe has lost twice on the biggest stage. You get the idea. On Tuesday night, Brandon Jennings took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the longest-running bar argument in NBA history.
Here’s what Jennings had to say about Kobe versus Jordan, with a particular focus on each player’s supporting cast during their championship years:
MJ never won without Pippen. Kobe won 2 rings without another great on his team. Kobe is The Goat
— BRANDON JENNINGS (@BrandonJennings) August 19, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Kobe Had Shaq. MJ had Pippen, Dennis, Ron Harper, Horace Grant, Steve Kerr, Toni Kukoc,
John Paxson, B. J. Armstrong.
— BRANDON JENNINGS (@BrandonJennings) August 19, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Saying that Kobe won two rings without another great player on his team is debatable. Jennings is, of course, referring to the two championships the Lakers won after Shaquille O’Neal was traded to the Miami Heat. The key supporting cast on those Lakers teams includes Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom, Derek Fisher, Metta World Peace and when healthy, Andrew Bynum.
During the 2009-10 season, when Kobe won his fifth title, Gasol was one of the top players in the league, averaging 18.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the field. Those numbers don’t compare to what Shaq did in his prime, but to say Kobe didn’t have a great player next to him seems far-fetched.
Jennings did go on to make two really good points. The first one being this:
It's only one player compared to MJ, and that's Kobe. Now Kobe change the mindset of a lot of players today!!! #Fact #SitUpinClass
— BRANDON JENNINGS (@BrandonJennings) August 19, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Kobe is legendary for his workout routines, and no one in the league takes care of his body better than him. This summer, we’ve seen LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony devote themselves to dieting and getting in shape. It’s not a reach to say they’ve been inspire by how Kobe’s managed to remain a very effective player this late into his career by keeping in shape.
And finally, this is perhaps the most important point from Jennings:
I'm all about who I see LIVE I guess. Kobe is the GOAT of this generation. If you fighting that Unfollow me then.
— BRANDON JENNINGS (@BrandonJennings) August 20, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Kobe and Jordan played in different eras, and for some basketball fans, it means they only had a chance to watch Kobe and not very much of Jordan in his prime. When you’ve followed one player’s career very closely and only read about another player’s career, it’s easy to let that influence your argument on who is better.
The truth is, both Kobe and Jordan had remarkable careers, and the fact we’re still even having the debate shows how highly these two players are on the all-time rankings.
What do you think?
Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
bull…..kobe patterned his whole game around Mike..so this isn’t even a conversation
and guess who the coach was??? so do your home work
also the lakers spend cash for players when have the bulls done that
this is Brandon Jennings really people
he can’t pass a beer lol
I think the bigger story is how much of an idiot Jennings is. As if his on-court play wasn’t evidence enough.
Seriously, who gives a damn what Jennings thinks? He thinks he should be an all star. I wouldn’t be surprised if tomorrow he declared himself a top 10 player in the NBA.
The skill vs mentality debate…In almost everything emulation and modeling after the best breeds greater returns…If Kobe patterned his whole game after the GOAT…who else has been as successful as him in trying to do so? Wouldn’t his success mean that in fact he is better as a talent than MJ? To me it is a yes…
Now in results and legacy Kobe isn’t better than MJ as Jordan was the undeniable lead dog on his team from day one…he carried that and fought to one of the most dominant and successful run of wins ever this side of Bill Russell in the game.
Even with that…you cannot minimize Kobe or knock his game and still call yourself a fan of Basketball…as a talent he came in the league and stood with men early and showed a kind of talent of adaptation and reinvention that few NBA players ever sniffed…his emulation of MJs attention to fundamental details that mad him dominant coupled with Kobe’s younger playground type inventiveness and playfulness in his dominance was awe inspiring…
And he is still writing chapters in his book at 36…Why debate who is better? Just enjoy the fact that we got to see two of the best who dedicated themselves to the game in such a major way.
I’m sayin
Kobe could have gone down in history as one of the greatest of all, IF he had learned to play TEAM BALL.
I was forced to stop watching my favorite Lakers because of Kobe selfish playing.
Maybe Jerry West should have allowed him to play in college to help deflate ‘some’ of his ‘EGO’ AND to help him learn the art of playing team ball.
In all my 50 years of watching pro basketball I have never ever watch such a selfish player as Kobe.
Sure, Kobe has some great moves that he learned from MJ, but remember, MJ played team ball even when he was high point man. I do hope Kobe gets a chance to learn how to play team ball BEFORE he retires.
As soon as Kobe retires I will begin to watch the Lakers again, but not before.
Please Kobe, do the world and basketball a favor:
RETIRE GRACEFULLY.
Team Ball? What’s that in the isolation heavy NBA? Hard to get 5 Championships and to the Finals 7 times not knowing and playing team ball. To watch the game 50 years and put Kobe before countless guys who truly were black holes is incredible…Dantley coming to mind right away in guys who were really talented but not really about team work…Gervin wasn’t a creator…So many guys weren’t passers when their roles where to get buckets.
This is a guy that averages around 5 assist per game and was placed in a role (as one of the greatest scorers we’ve ever seen in the league) to shoot the ball and get a shot.
I’d ride with you all if we are talking team chemistry issues, but at the end of the day Kobe passed, but if you are timid or inept when it came to passing the ball to that player….he passed lol
If we want to go on the numbers out of the top 20 scorers of all time Kobe is an above average passer. On talent he is a pretty gifted creator.
One very important thing is missing: MJ played team ball, KOBE has no idea what playing team ball is at all.
I think Jordan/Kobe is 1a/1b but you can’t say that someone is the “GOAT of this generation”. Greatest of all time…of this generation….yeah that makes no sense
But he has a point that MJ had multiple HOF-level teammates and Kobe had none on his last 3 finals teams. That doesn’t automatically mean he’s better, but the presence of shaq doesn’t make him less great as so many detractors try to say
Pippen was a shell of his greatness during their first 3peat. BJ was average. Cartwright was average. Horace was good. I would argue that Gasol/Bynum/Artest/Fisher/Odom were better support than Pippen/Grant/Armstrong/Cartwright/Paxson.
Nah…Pip was a beast in that Phoenix series, and was key in getting past the Knicks those years. Also, even tho the role players were “average” in talent, they played like grown men and stepped up when it mattered most. Fisher was the only one who did that for LA. Everyone else always looked shook and even when they finally stepped up, you never were quite sure when it was gonna happen.
No sane person would even debate this. Obviously Jordan was better than Kobe.
Jordan is GOAT, won more rings and MVPs, more athletic than Kobe yada yada yada. Kobe is the GOAT fundamentally. From his post game, footwork, shooting form, 3pt shooting, defense. He stole a lot of Jordan’s moves and improved on them.
Poor Brandon Jennings, his only hope to make offseason noise is to jump into a debate. Problem is that he doesn’t have the credentials for his opinion to matter :(
But then again…maybe he thinks that if he sucks up to Kobe enough, Kobe will ask management to try and trade for him?
No disrespect to Kobe at all – one of the all time greats, but like Phil Jackson said – “if I had too choose, I’d take MJ”.
Man I wish everyone would do what he said in his last tweet…simply unfollow him…just so he understands how disrespectful he is being.
The rest of the world is also about who you see live…and he ain’t on that list.
What Jennings says is true thoo jordan never lost in the finals but kobe went more. Jordan had pippen who average 23point8reb and about 5asst for longer then kobe had shaq kobe scored jordans career high in basicly one half and it makes since that kobe should be better then jordan humans get better or time not worst we adapt. Also kobe dropped 51 on jordan himself so what if hes 34 how old is kobe whos dropping 50 on him LeBron Westbrook kd melo harden wade never go happen?