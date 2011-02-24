Breaking News: Aaron Brooks To Phoenix For Goran Dragic

The reigning NBA Most Improved Player just became a backup. Again. Aaron Brook — who’d recently found himself stuck on the bench behind Kyle Lowry in Houston despite winning the Most Improved award last season while dropping 19 points per game and leading the NBA in three-pointers — has been traded to the Suns for Goran Dragic and Phoenix’s (Lottery-protected) first-round draft pick.
Brooks is averaging 11.6 points and 3.8 assists, and his shooting percentages are way down from last year: 34% from the field, 28% beyond the arc. He missed several weeks with an ankle injury early in the season, and by the time he came back, Lowry had a stranglehold on the starting PG spot.
In Phoenix, Brooks will back up Steve Nash.
That used to be Dragic’s job. After one breakout playoff game last spring, Dragic has been quiet this season. He’s averaging 7.4 points and shooting just 27% from three-point range.
I’d say the Suns won here until we see what a change of scenery does for Goran.
Brooks is a great pick up for PHX. He’s perfect for their system & will probably allow the Suns to get Nash’s minutes back a little.
Ugh. Love the Rockets and he was one of the core pieces last year. He gave teams fits, and apparently gave the Rockets fits as well.
Hurts to lose Aaron for someone who may or not be a decent player down the road. They invested so much time in getting him to where he is now.
As a Suns fan, I absolutely love this trade. I was liking the idea of having 2 picks in this year’s draft, but knowing our owner he would have probably sold them for a ham sandwich and bag of chips.
Brooks will make an immediate impact and should help rest Steve Nash down the stretch and in the playoffs (if we make it that far). Brooks brings energy, great 3-point shooting, and will fit perfectly with the rest of our great bench players. Hope we can get him to sign a new contract with us… otherwise this would be a wasted trade!
this is a great trade for PHX. Brooks is a great player. fast and a good shooter but he can learn to be a real pg and not jus a score first pg under steve nash, plus because he lieks to run he is great for that system
love this move for Phoenix. Brooks and Houston management relationship most have been damaged beyond repair
Anyone else want a productive player from the Rockets lol? Dang.
Is Houston the place where a good player can go to get injured and have the rest of his career go down the drain?
Houston is becoming the Bad Boy record label where an artist / player can go to have their career go down the drain.
Steve Francis, T-Mac, Yao, Brooks, Landry. Can we even throw Ralph Sampson in there goodness! Rockets gotta do better with that crap!
Kyle Lowry is the starting pg for Houston but with the Rockets dismal season, this should ignite Dragic to challenge for that starting role.