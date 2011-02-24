Breaking News: Aaron Brooks To Phoenix For Goran Dragic

The reigning NBA Most Improved Player just became a backup. Again. Aaron Brook — who’d recently found himself stuck on the bench behind Kyle Lowry in Houston despite winning the Most Improved award last season while dropping 19 points per game and leading the NBA in three-pointers — has been traded to the Suns for Goran Dragic and Phoenix’s (Lottery-protected) first-round draft pick.

Brooks is averaging 11.6 points and 3.8 assists, and his shooting percentages are way down from last year: 34% from the field, 28% beyond the arc. He missed several weeks with an ankle injury early in the season, and by the time he came back, Lowry had a stranglehold on the starting PG spot.

In Phoenix, Brooks will back up Steve Nash.

That used to be Dragic’s job. After one breakout playoff game last spring, Dragic has been quiet this season. He’s averaging 7.4 points and shooting just 27% from three-point range.