Breaking News: Duke vs. North Carolina Alumni Game Scheduled

While all the NBA exhibition and charity games during the lockout have been great, there’s been one element missing: school pride. So if guys can put on for their city or their team, the next logical step for them was clearly to put on for their alma mater. And it only makes sense that one of the most heated and storied rivalries in sports kick things off.

According to Mark Watson of Blue Devil Nation, the first annual “Kings of Tobacco Road” game will take place on Nov. 17 at 8:30 p.m. on the campus of North Carolina Central University. While we hypothesized what an alumni game with current NBA players would look like last February, here’s who the game is slated to feature as of now:

Duke: Kyrie Irving, Nolan Smith, Corey Maggette, Chris Duhon, Elton Brand, Gerald Henderson, and coached by Jay Williams

UNC: Jerry Stackhouse, Rasheed Wallace, Brendan Haywood, Antawn Jamison, Vince Carter, Raymond Felton, Shammond Williams, Donald Williams, and coached by Phil Ford

Who do you think will win?

