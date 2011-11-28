Breaking News: Syracuse Fires Assistant Coach Bernie Fine

News broke a little while ago that Syracuse has fired longtime associate head basketball coach Bernie Fine amid allegations of child molestation being lobbied against him.

Kevin Quinn, the ‘Cuse’s senior vice president for public affairs released a terse statement that read, “At the direction of Chancellor Cantor, Bernie Fine’s employment with Syracuse University has been terminated, effective immediately.”

Head coach Jim Boeheim‘s wife told ESPN.com that her husband had no comment she was reached at their home. Boeheim then released this statement tonight.

You can get the full run down of the accusations against the 65-year old Fine here.

Now the focus will also shift to Boeheim and his future at the school. Obviously, if the allegations are true, and if Boeheim in turn had any knowledge whatsoever of Fine’s actions, he’s a goner (at the very least).

At this point, it seems almost certain that Boeheim loses his job. Fine would have to be proven to be innocent beyond a shadow of a doubt for Jim to survive this as Syracuse’s head coach.

If the allegations against Bernie Fine are true and Jim Boeheim had no knowledge of Fine’s actions, should Boeheim still lose his job?

