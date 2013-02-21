[UPDATED] Breaking News: Washington’s Jordan Crawford Reportedly Traded To Boston

Get ready Boston: Jordan Crawford is about to walk through that door. Crawford, a career 13.4 point-per-game scorer, once said (in all seriousness) that he felt he was the best Jordan to ever play in the NBA. Now he’s going from one of the least respected organizations in the league to one of the most popular.

According to David Aldridge, the deal won’t include Boston’s project center Fab Melo. Melo’s name had repeatedly come up during these discussions throughout the day, but as of now, it appears he’ll stay in Boston. Meanwhile, Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Boston is instead sending Leandro Barbosa‘s expiring contract (just over $854,000) to the Wizards. Barbosa is out for the year with a torn ACL.

I’m not sure where the Celtics are going with this. Crawford, for as often as the Twitterverse makes fun of his shortcomings, is at least a decent one-on-one player (theoretically) who does have some skill. But on a playoff contender, he won’t have room to shoot himself in and out of slumps, and Boston — most notably Kevin Garnett — will more likely pin him to the bench than anything else (if Garnett doesn’t kill him first). They already have Jason Terry. And Courtney Lee. And Avery Bradley. None of them are point guards. Now they can add Crawford to the mix.

As for the Wizards, they traded Crawford for… nothing. Like literally. Barbosa will probably never suit up for them. This deal at least gets them out of Crawford’s contract, which is worth almost $2.2 million for next season.

UPDATE, 3:22 p.m.: Boston will also send Jason Collins to the Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Who won this trade?

