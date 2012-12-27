Breaking: The Brooklyn Nets Have Reportedly Fired Avery Johnson

Brooklyn is hurting, having lost seven of their last 10 games to fall all the way back to .500. Just a few weeks ago, the Nets were thought to be one of the best teams in the East along with New York and Miami. Now, they’re struggling to stay afloat in the playoff race. They need a fall guy. Enter Avery Johnson.
Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted this afternoon that a league source says Brooklyn has fired Johnson after the team’s 14-14 start. Wojnarowski also reports the Nets have named assistant P.J. Carlesimo as the interim head coach.
We knew there were rumblings of trouble in the locker room, especially after Deron Williams publicly questioned how well he fit into Johnson’s offense. Combine the star’s disgruntled start to the season with huge expectations and a slipping squad, and honestly, this isn’t all that surprising, even when you factor in this (courtesy of Brett Pollakoff): Johnson was the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month in October and November… then got fired in December.
Was this the right move?
I guess that’s the new Russian Standard
This is a lame move of a losing culture. Instead of righting the relationships and mentality they point fingers and prove that the NBA has no rhyme or reason to it. Just get the right player and stay healthy. All these GMs, Coaches, Assistants, Trainers…blah blah blah aren’t needed. Just ride a top talent and let them do what they want huh? I thought the BK nets was a cool story, but now its whatever. We’ll be watching the more stable franchises play for a title again…OKC, Spurs, Heat, Boston
the problem again lies in the gm decisions. he has a decent line up with one issue…Joe Johnson. He is a ball dominating 2 guard in a scheme with a ball dominating/play making point guard. he never was really good at playing off the ball thats why ATL never had a true pg because of Joe Jeezy. They had a good mixture with a front line of lopez, humphries, blatche, evans and wallace. in my opinion they should have developed marshon brooks more as an off the ball defender. someone who can move with out the ball
avery wasnt the problem unless he was too demanding in the locker room