Breaking: The Brooklyn Nets Have Reportedly Fired Avery Johnson

12.27.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Brooklyn is hurting, having lost seven of their last 10 games to fall all the way back to .500. Just a few weeks ago, the Nets were thought to be one of the best teams in the East along with New York and Miami. Now, they’re struggling to stay afloat in the playoff race. They need a fall guy. Enter Avery Johnson.

Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted this afternoon that a league source says Brooklyn has fired Johnson after the team’s 14-14 start. Wojnarowski also reports the Nets have named assistant P.J. Carlesimo as the interim head coach.

We knew there were rumblings of trouble in the locker room, especially after Deron Williams publicly questioned how well he fit into Johnson’s offense. Combine the star’s disgruntled start to the season with huge expectations and a slipping squad, and honestly, this isn’t all that surprising, even when you factor in this (courtesy of Brett Pollakoff): Johnson was the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month in October and November… then got fired in December.

Was this the right move?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSAvery JohnsonBROOKLYN NETSDimeMagLatest News

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP