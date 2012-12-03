UPDATED: The Unveiling Of The Air Jordan XX8

Here’s some notes from the unveiling: Spike Lee, legendary Jordan designer Tinker Hatfield, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook â€” brought onto the Jordan Family earlier this fall â€” all made appearances. Westbrook will debut the shoe tomorrow night for Oklahoma City.
This is the most tested Jordan shoe ever, according to the Jordan team, and with an 8-inch tall shoe carries the silhouette of a military boot as if you are going into figurative battle. It’s got a piston-style outsole with Nike Zoom Air included.
The zipper on the shoe takes its design clue from the movies of James Bond and Arnold Schwarzenegger, where you can zip into a new outfit instantly. When the team took a prototype to MJ himself, he loved it so much he wanted to wear it right there. Hatfield wants to tell a story with each shoe, much in the way a movie does, and he calls it creating a “romance.” When Tinker asked Jordan what stealth meant to him in the sense of this shoe’s stealth, military inspiration, Hatfield said, MJ responded: Stealth is like a black cat. It’s an automatic aircraft. You can’t fuck with an automated aircraft. It’s like my game. By the time you see it, it’s too fucking late.