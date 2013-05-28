Brittney Griner Dunks Twice In Her WNBA Debut

#Video
05.27.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

We knew it wouldn’t take long for Brittney Griner to start changing the WNBA. After one game, even though her team lost by 22, she already has. The rook went for 17 points, eight boards and four blocks, and put home two dunks in her professional debut. Before this, there had only been three dunks ever in a WNBA game.

Fellow rookie Elena Delle Donne wasn’t bad either, dropping 22 points with eight boards and four blocks for the Chicago Sky.

Will you watch the WNBA more because of these rookies?

