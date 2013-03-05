Brittney Griner Unleashed a Monster Drop-Step Dunk Last Night

How’s this for a performance on Senior Night? Baylor’s Brittney Griner single-handedly demolished visiting Kansas State in her final home game, racking up a Big 12 record 50 points en route to a 90-68 victory.

But the real standout of Griner’s performance was one particular dunk. Her throwing down is nothing new – she’s recorded 13 other official dunks in her college career. The dunk she unleashed at the start of the second half (while the game was still close) was something out of the old Dwight Howard‘s book. Watch her hit this poor girl with a drop step, baseline dunk:

