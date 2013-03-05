Brittney Griner Unleashed a Monster Drop-Step Dunk Last Night

#Dunks #Video
03.05.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

How’s this for a performance on Senior Night? Baylor’s Brittney Griner single-handedly demolished visiting Kansas State in her final home game, racking up a Big 12 record 50 points en route to a 90-68 victory.

But the real standout of Griner’s performance was one particular dunk. Her throwing down is nothing new – she’s recorded 13 other official dunks in her college career. The dunk she unleashed at the start of the second half (while the game was still close) was something out of the old Dwight Howard‘s book. Watch her hit this poor girl with a drop step, baseline dunk:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Video
TAGSBRITTNEY GRINERCOLLEGEDUNKSReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP