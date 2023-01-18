Midway through the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, Gary Trent Jr. and Brook Lopez engaged in a brief shoving match off the ball. As Jrue Holiday attempted and made a left-handed runner, Lopez and Trent got tangled up, which resulted in Lopez removing Trent’s headband and moving him deeper into the baseline.

Trent’s teammate, OG Anunoby, presumably took exception to those acts from Lopez and confronted the 7’1 center. That decision ignited a much larger shoving match involving various members of both teams, including Raptors assistant coaches.

Brook Lopez got ejected for taking Gary Trent Jr.'s headband 😅 pic.twitter.com/a57IJRBfvj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2023

After a somewhat lengthy deliberation period among the officials, Lopez received two separate technical fouls, while Anunoby and assistant Jamaal Magloire earned one tech each themselves. Referee Bill Kennedy didn’t vocalize what exactly Lopez did to warrant a pair of techs, but the headband removal and subsequent shoving likely did the trick to end his night early.

Bill Kennedy with the techs pic.twitter.com/LAg9pOn7cs — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) January 18, 2023

Lopez’s exit left the Bucks without three starters, as both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton didn’t suit up because of knee soreness. However, Jrue Holiday stepped up on both ends all night, especially once Lopez left the game. He notched 37 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block to help Milwaukee outlast Toronto, 130-22, despite Fred VanVleet’s 39 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The win moved the Bucks to 29-16, while the Raptors fell to 20-25.