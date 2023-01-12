Mike Budenholzer Really Hated Taking A Sip Out Of This Water Bottle

Mike Budenholzer is one of the NBA’s more expressive coaches. Budenholzer, who has been at the helm of the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018 and helped lead the team to a championship in 2021, has never been able to hide his disgust when his team is on the receiving end of a bad call, as the cameras will usually catch him making a perplexed face over stuff a few times a game.

A clip going around Twitter on Thursday shows the latest example of Bud being able to hide whatever he was feeling. The catch: It came from a postgame press conference, where the Bucks coach took a sip from a bottle of water but did not like how it tasted.

Bud’s reaction to drinking Dasani water lmaooo. That water should be illegal pic.twitter.com/6rs1mZdDiM — Grayson Allen Enjoyer (@GoatedGrayson) January 12, 2023

Now, the general shape of the bottle and the green ring around the top sure makes it seem like this is Dasani, which doesn’t exactly have the best reputation among bottled water. But for what we can only assume are sponsorship reasons, the label is replaced with something more bland and generic. The catch is this is nothing new. Budenholzer takes sips of brand-less bottles of water during his postgame press conference pretty frequently, as you can see below:



Mike Budenholzer if you ever want to talk about water — bottled, tap, sparkling, whatever — feel free to reach out to your friends at Dime.