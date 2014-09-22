Bruce Bowen Says T-Mac & Vince Carter “Settled” And Could Have Been Better

Long-time Spurs henchman and three-time NBA champion, Bruce Bowen, can be spotted occasionally on television these days as an NBA analyst for ESPN. The 43 was named the All-Defensive First Team in five consecutive seasons and three more times to the All-Defensive Second Team, so he’s got first-hand knowledge of what it takes to succeed at the NBA level. In a conversation with the San Antonio Express-News‘ Dan McCarney, Bowen says Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter both “settled,” but could have been all-time greats like Kobe Bryant.
Presumably, the 43-year-old Bowen is referring to T-Mac and Vince settling on talent alone after McCarney asked him to name his three favorite players to line up against during his 10-year NBA career:
I’ll give you three. The competitors – Kobe (Bryant), Dirk (Nowitzki) and Michael Redd. Every single time I was going to play them, I had to be (on my game) because I knew they were going to be prepared and they wanted to keep me from every getting any momentum. Those three were the most competitive I can think of off the top of my head. Of course, there were times it was Ray Allen, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter. The latter two, Tracy might have been one of the most talented but he’d settle. He wouldn’t necessarily bring it the whole time. Vince, if he was more competitive, if he had the desire of Kobe, he could have been one of the all-time greats. But…he settled to a point where you accomplish a few things and that’s that.
While it’s become commonplace to lump Vinsanity and T-Mac in with those super-talented players who could have become NBA champions, or something more than what they were — and in Vince’s case, what he is — it’s a tad unfair to believe it had anything to do with their motivation.
Settling implies they had a higher ceiling, and they might have. It’s still up for debate. The difference is Bowen played against both near, or at, their peaks, so he would know better than most of us what they could have done differently to excel as players.
That being said, Bowen relied upon coach Gregg Popovich‘s system and future hall-of-fame center Tim Duncan to become one of the more revered defensive stoppers in the first decade of the second millennium while capturing three NBA titles. Neither T-Mac or Vince had that sort of support in their own quests for NBA immortality.
McCarney also asked Bowen about Ray Allen referring to him as a dirty player, a tag that Bowen’s been labeled throughout his career:
I don’t think it was very fair. You work so hard to get to a certain point in a sport you love, it’s almost like they’re discrediting that, all the time it took for you to get there. It would be the equivalent of getting into a good school and somebody crediting it to having a family member on the school board. That’s what it felt like. To me, it was the utter disrespect of someone working hard at something and getting better and finally arriving at a place they wanted to be. But then, I realized that’s how they felt. I can’t tell somebody else that they don’t feel a certain way. Everyone has an opinion, even if it’s something I don’t agree with. I accept that.
Being on this side of the ball, I don’t call anyone dirty because I know how that felt. If I see something I think is intentional, I’ll say that. There have been certain situations, like World Peace elbowing James Harden, I thought that was intentional. But (Dwyane Wade), one time he kicked a guy, and I can’t say that’s intentional. I’ve been in situations like that. You don’t go out and say, “I’m going to kick you, or step under a guy so he’ll land on my feet.” Those are a lot of things I got involved in. There are certain things I’ve admitted to. I was wrong when I kicked Ray, and I admitted that. But there are a lot of things that were just basketball plays and it was just unfortunate someone got hurt or a foul call was made. I never went out on the floor with the intention of hurting someone or take a guy out. That wasn’t in my nature. But I know there are a lot of people who felt that way. I just look at it this way – I know and God knows, and that’s all I can go for.
Here’s some video evidence of Bowen positioning himself under a jump shooter — in this case Vince Carter — in what some refer to as a dirty ploy to injure their ankles when they land:
According to Bowen, that was never his intention. We’ll let the fans decided, but for our part, we don’t like the dirty designation any more than Bowen does. It’s impossible to get in the mind of a player, so we’ll take him at his word that he never intentionally tried to injure a player, even if he always seemed wind up under jump shooters.
Bowen wasn’t blessed with the talents of a T-Mac or Carter, but he played hard and within his rather limited skills. He busted his butt on the defensive end of the floor because — aside from a few spot-ups in the corner — he wasn’t asked to do very much as an offensive player. While McGrady and Vince have both been accused of loafing at certain points in their career, both also had to handle the majority of the offensive load with inferior teammates surrounding them. The same certainly can’t be said for Bowen, so it’s hard to totally agree with his light criticism of their drive to get better.
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Bruce is one of those players who’d play dirty and then act innocent and or explain away the shit that got pulled. Of course, they keep doing it too until somebody fucks them up. Bruce “magically” winding up under players as they shot happened consistently. Trying to defend and spin his shit for him is a special kind of fail. As far as settling goes, it’s almost not applicable to them. Bad luck & injuries (especially in T Mac’s case) got them more than settling did. Tracy chose to leave Toronto, especially after dealing with Butch Carter’s shit. He also got Vince to start mailing it in so he could leave years later. He was so bad that after Toronto fired him, his ass still hasn’t gotten another job. Of the two McGrady had worse teams but injuries to him, Grant Hill and Yao Ming hurt his Orlando and Houston years. Vince could’ve been hungrier but then again he played with better teammates. Orlando didn’t utilize him, just like they did with Dwight after the Magic got to the Finals.
It’s easy to hide as a so-called defensive specialist on a championship team, when he doesn’t have much offensive responsibility. Other great defenders who contribute in other ways do not always get the accolades for their defense, because they are so good in other areas. Kobe is a great defender but that’s not his calling card because he was so great at many other things.
Spurs played great team defense, yet besides being a little more than a nuisance, Bowen still got lite up by the elite scorers in the game. In the video above where Vince Carter was about to punch him, Carter already dropped 43 points on him with 10 mins left in the 3rd quarter, before he got ejected for the altercation with Bowen. Would have surely dropped at least 60 on him if the game stayed close, watch it: [www.youtube.com]
Sure, Bowen was an above average defender, mostly because all his energy was dedicated to hounding one player on defense, while applying all sorts of dirty tactics, and the occasional 3 point corner shot on offense. Not a great player in my books, and was only fortunate to be on a great team that would have won championships with or without him….Spurs never won a ring because Bowen shut Kobe down or anything like that. Not even Tim Duncan, who graciously donated all the rings that Bowen parades around with would question the efforts of TMac, VC or Ray.
Carter is 25th all time scoring, 7th all time 3 pointers made, one of only 15 players ever with over 22,000 points, 5,000 assists and 4,000 rebounds. Ray Allen is 21st all time scoring, 1st in 3 pointers made, and a champion too. We are all familiar with McGrady’s efforts before injuries forced him out of the game. These are legends in the game! How can a lowly, dirty hack like Bowen disparage these guys and question their effort? He knows nothing about what it takes to play at the level those guys played. All 3 of these players did well with the level of talent around them, and were saddled with carrying their respective franchises….a responsibility Bowen could never comprehend.
While Bowen would exempt himself on the basis that he maximized his marginal talents, I resent the notion that HOF-bound NBA players got there without a lot of hard work and dedication. Nobody is born with the inbuilt talent to play ball on a competitive level, not to speak of getting to the level of an all-time great. Back to Bowen, he was not physically handicapped, so hiding behind his lack of talent would not suffice….why did he not develop his dribbling skills, why did he not develop any of the many array of shots in basketball besides the corner 3 point shot? Why, why, why, did he not become a better all around player throughout his wretched career? Maybe he was not gifted with the hops of a Vince Carter, but many other great players were not, yet they found a way to develop the many other acquirable skills in basketball. Please spare me the rantings of a so-called defensive specialist.